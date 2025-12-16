First Snowfall Blankets BAPS Akshardham Temple in New Jersey

- Advertisement -

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. — The season’s first snowfall brought a calm winter scene to the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey, coating the sprawling marble complex and its courtyards in fresh snow.

Images from the site showed snow settled across the temple’s domes, spires, and intricately carved stonework, with nearby buildings and walkways also blanketed in white. The golden statue at the center of the complex stood out sharply against the snow-covered backdrop, its raised arms visible above the surrounding paths and structures.

Aerial photographs highlighted the scale and symmetry of the Akshardham campus in winter. Snow-covered gardens, pathways, and water features appeared frozen in place, while rows of ornate pavilions and columns framed the grounds. The main temple rose prominently above the complex, its pale stone contrasting with the blue sky and white snow.

Closer views revealed snow collecting along stairways, ledges, and railings, accentuating the detailed craftsmanship of the temple’s architecture. The snowfall marked a seasonal transition for the site, which serves as an important religious and cultural center for Indian Americans in the region.

Opened in 2023, BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Robbinsville is one of the largest Hindu temples outside India. Constructed using traditional stone-carving techniques, the complex includes the main shrine, landscaped gardens, and cultural exhibition spaces spread across an expansive campus.

The temple has become a prominent landmark in New Jersey, drawing visitors from across the United States and abroad. Seasonal moments such as the first snowfall underscore its place not only as a spiritual center but also as a distinctive part of the local landscape, where Indian heritage and the surrounding American environment intersect. (Source: IANS)