Siddhant Bhatia Says Grammy Nod for ‘Sounds of Kumbh’ Marks a Landmark Moment for Indian Spiritual Music

MUMBAI — Singer and composer Siddhant Bhatia says his Grammy nomination for Sounds of Kumbh represents a historic breakthrough for Indian spiritual music, calling it a moment that honors India’s cultural legacy while opening the door for broader global collaborations.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Bhatia said the recognition validates both his artistic vision and the power of India’s devotional soundscape. “I want to collaborate with the world and create more music that glorifies our cultural heritage,” he said while discussing the nomination.

He added that spiritual music is thriving across genres today, from devotional to gospel. “A Grammy nomination is a landmark moment. It tells me that as a musician, I am trusted. This trust will help me reach more people and bring the magic of India to the world.”

Bhatia reflected on his work with internationally celebrated artists, including Grammy winners and nominees, saying those collaborations shaped his artistic journey. He likened the experience to “living an Upanishad,” where every interaction imparts a lesson. He described a memorable session with Kala Ramnath — the world-renowned violinist he calls his godmother — who surprised him by singing a passage that eventually evolved into their track “Sangam.”

“Working with senior artists is like experiencing an Upanishad. Every moment becomes a learning experience. Kala Ramnath… sang beautifully during our session. That’s how ‘Sangam’ was born — completely unexpected and magical,” he said.

Bhatia earned a nomination at the 68th Grammy Awards in the Best Global Music Album category for Sounds of Kumbh, sharing the honor alongside sitarist-composer Anoushka Shankar and Shakti, led by Shankar Mahadevan.

The album pays tribute to the 2025 Mahakumbh and features one of the most expansive global collaborations in contemporary Indian music. Sounds of Kumbh brings together more than 50 Indian and international artists, blending classical, spiritual, and world-music traditions into a unified sonic experience. (Source: IANS)