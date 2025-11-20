Badshah Says ‘It’s Your Turn’ Is His Message About Putting Dreams Into Motion

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Rapper Badshah, who composed the track “It’s Your Turn” for the upcoming film 52 Blue, said the song represents that pivotal moment when a person stops waiting for their dreams to unfold and instead takes action to make them real.

52 Blue, starring Neha Dhupia and Adil Hussain, is directed by Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi. The project marks one of the most ambitious cross-cultural collaborations between contemporary Indian music and international cinema in recent years.

Reflecting on the song, Badshah said in a statement that the film’s central journey resonated deeply with him. “Ashish’s journey reminded me of the dreams many of us grow up with — big, impossible, sometimes lonely. Composing ‘It’s Your Turn’ was my way of giving voice to that moment when you stop waiting and start moving. I’m grateful to be part of a film that will connect with audiences worldwide. Working with Ali El Arabi and this incredible team reminded me how powerful storytelling becomes when cultures collaborate.”

The track accompanies the film’s main trailer and captures the emotional pulse of the protagonist’s story. 52 Blue follows Ashish, played by Yadav Shashidhar, a sheltered young man from a remote island in Kerala who defies his father’s restrictions to pursue his dream of meeting his idol, Lionel Messi, at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. With quiet support from his mother, portrayed by Neha Dhupia, and inspiration drawn from the memory of his late brother, Ashish steps into the world beyond his island for the first time.

Director Ali El Arabi, known for works such as Captains of Zaatari, the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 music video, and Cannes selections Goodbye Julia, Arze, and Life After Sihem, emphasized Badshah’s importance to the project. “This film lives at the intersection of ambition and humanity, and Badshah understands that space instinctively. His music crosses borders, just as Ashish’s journey crosses cultures. ‘It’s Your Turn’ is not merely a song — it’s the film’s pulse,” he said.

Dhupia and Hussain play Ashish’s parents, grounding the film with emotional depth. The movie is shot by acclaimed Egyptian cinematographer Mahmoud Basher, known for giving his projects a blend of atmospheric realism and visual poetry. Merging fiction with documentary elements, 52 Blue offers intimate glimpses behind the scenes of the 2022 World Cup and into the lives of the workers who helped bring it to life.

The film is produced by Ambient Light, which is headquartered in Cairo and Los Angeles, and executive-produced by Tariq Al-Naama. Krysanne Katsoolis, Joe Matthews, and Katara Studios serve as co-producers. (Source: IANS)