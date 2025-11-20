Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sonam Kapoor Confirms Second Pregnancy, Shows Off Baby Bump in Bold Pink Look

Mumbai– Sonam Kapoor just broke the Internet — the Bollywood style queen has announced she’s expecting baby number two, proudly flaunting her growing bump in a stunning hot-pink wool suit.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Sonam posted a chic maternity shot with the simple caption: “MOTHER.” The oversized padded-shoulder suit, the glow, the pose — pure Sonam.

Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in August 2022. Rumors about a second pregnancy started swirling back in October, and now it’s official.

The actress was last seen in the 2023 thriller Blind and has been keeping fans fed with glamorous looks — including recent “shaadi ready” outfits and a spotlight on Manipuri fashion with pieces from EAST by Easternlight Zimik.

Though she was once set to headline the long-delayed Battle for Bittora, Sonam is clearly focused on family right now — and doing it in full fashion-goddess mode.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Sends Birthday Love to Tusshar Kapoor

Mumbai– Kareena Kapoor Khan gave fans a sweet dose of early-2000s nostalgia as she wished her longtime friend and co-star Tusshar Kapoor a happy birthday.

Sharing an old photo of the two, Kareena wrote: “Happy Birthday, Dear Friend, lots of love always,” tagging Tusshar with a heart and rainbow emoji. The duo headlined several hits together, including Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, Golmaal Returns, and Golmaal 3. Kareena even did the chartbuster item song “It’s Rocking” for Tusshar’s Kya Love Story Hai.

Tusshar, who turned 48 today, also received a warm tribute from sister Ektaa Kapoor. Calling him her “guide and support,” she shared a montage of their memories set to “Rabba Mere Rabba” from his debut film. The video featured childhood photos, family moments, and clips with Tusshar’s son, Laksshya.

Tusshar made his debut opposite Kareena in 2001’s Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, winning the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. While a few early films struggled, he bounced back big with Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal, playing the memorable mute character Lucky. He later earned praise in Khakee, Shootout at Wadala, The Dirty Picture, and Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum.

Karisma Kapoor Gets Emotional Remembering Shooting ‘Raja Hindustani’ at 19

Mumbai– Karisma Kapoor was swept back into the ’90s on the set of Indian Idol 16, getting teary-eyed as a contestant performed her iconic track “Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein” from Raja Hindustani.

Guest judge Karisma couldn’t hold back her emotions as Banashree Biswas delivered the nostalgic number for the show’s “Yaadon Ki Playlist” episode. “This is one of my favourite songs. It touches my heart and soul every single time,” she said.

Karisma revealed she was just 19 when she filmed the romantic classic — a defining chapter of her early career. “This song reminds every girl about love, emotion, and purity… it brought back memories I hold very close to my heart,” she added.

Banashree’s heartfelt rendition struck a chord with the audience, judges, and contestants alike, creating one of the season’s most memorable moments.

Indian Idol 16 airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Shilpa Rao Breaks Down in Ranchi During Jharkhand’s 25th Foundation Day

Mumbai– Grammy-nominated singer Shilpa Rao had an emotional homecoming as she returned to Ranchi — the city where her musical journey first began — to perform at Jharkhand’s 25th Foundation Day.

Calling herself “the daughter of Ranchi,” Shilpa performed before thousands, but the most touching moment came when she invited her parents on stage. Her father, an MA in Music and the first to spot her talent, guided her early riyaaz sessions and pushed her toward classical training.

“Everything I am today is because of Ranchi,” she said, visibly moved. “Whatever the world celebrates in me is rooted in the foundation my parents gave me.”

As fans cheered, Shilpa and her parents were overwhelmed by the outpouring of love.

The acclaimed singer — who won the National Award for “Chaleya” from Jawan and earned a Grammy nomination for her work with Anoushka Shankar — marked the occasion with gratitude, nostalgia, and tears of pride.

Kangana Ranaut Declares Gujarati Food the ‘Food of Gods’

Mumbai– Kangana Ranaut is on a full-blown Gujarat appreciation spree — and now she’s calling Gujarati cuisine “the food of Gods.”

The actress-politician shared a photo of her plate loaded with classic Gujarati dishes and gushed about the cuisine’s simplicity: “Cruelty-free, low on spices, gently sweetened — would it be wrong to call Gujarati food ‘the food of Gods’?”

Her thali featured thepla, dhokla, kadhi, and a mildly sweet shaak — the comforting staples of Gujarat’s famously balanced, vegetarian cuisine.

Kangana has been touring the state, visiting Somnath Temple, exploring Gir National Park with her nephew Prithvi, and praising Gujarat’s “beauty, culture and authenticity.” Decked out in safari gear, she even spotted multiple wildlife species, calling the trip “wholesome” and unforgettable.

Gir, the only home of the Asiatic lion, continues to draw global attention — and now, so does Kangana’s Gujarati food endorsement.

Priyanka, Parineeti & Kareena Shower Love on Sonam Kapoor After Pregnancy Reveal

Mumbai– Sonam Kapoor’s second pregnancy announcement has set Bollywood buzzing, with stars like Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor rushing to congratulate her.

Sonam broke the news on Instagram, sharing chic photos of herself cradling her baby bump in a bold hot-pink wool suit inspired by Princess Diana. Captioned simply “Mother,” the post was instantly flooded with love.

Kareena wrote, “Sona and Anand,” with red hearts. Priyanka added, “Congratulations,” while Parineeti chimed in with “Congrats mamacitaaa.” Bhumi Pednekar also dropped her warm wishes.

Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja, who married in 2018, welcomed their first child, Vayu, in 2022. Rumors of baby No. 2 had been swirling since October.

The actress, who made her debut with Saawariya and later starred in Delhi 6, Raanjhanaa, Khoobsurat, and Veere Di Wedding, was last seen in the 2023 thriller Blind before taking time off to focus on motherhood.

Ananya Panday Shares Adorable Throwback Pic to Celebrate Nani’s Birthday

Mumbai– Ananya Panday got sentimental on Instagram as she celebrated her nani Chitra Khosla’s birthday with a sweet blast from the past.

The actress reposted a rare childhood photo originally shared by her mom, Bhavana Pandey. The throwback shows little Ananya sitting beside her nani, who’s holding baby Rysa Panday — a snapshot straight out of the family vault. “Nani’s birthday,” Ananya captioned it with heart emojis.

Bhavana also marked the day with photos of herself and her mother, plus a full family picture featuring Chunky Panday and the kids. “We love you, Mom. Wishing you the best of health and happiness,” she wrote.

Ananya, who shares a close bond with both her grandmothers, is now gearing up for the December 25 release of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Kartik Aaryan. She’s also shooting for Chand Mera Dil opposite Lakshya. (Source: IANS)