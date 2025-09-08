Sid Sriram on His Journey, First India Tour, and Why Film Composing Can Wait

- Advertisement -

CHENNAI– Thirteen years into a career that has made him one of India’s most beloved playback singers, Sid Sriram is preparing for his first full-fledged India tour this November. And while fans may be eager to see him step more often into the role of composer, the U.S.-born Carnatic-trained star says that chapter will come — just not yet.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the 34-year-old singer described his rise as “serendipitous” rather than scripted. “When I first started out, I didn’t have a career trajectory mapped out. From the beginning, I was just ready to be present, take what came my way, and let it grow. And it’s grown in a very unique, beautiful way,” he said. “I just feel grateful for the last 13 years.”

That gratitude will shape his upcoming India tour, which kicks off November 22 at Bengaluru’s Terraform Arena, continues November 29 in Chennai at YMCA Nandanam, and lands December 13 in Hyderabad at LB Stadium. More dates may be added.

“It’s really going to be a celebration of the journey so far,” he explained. “We’ll cover all the film songs, reinterpret some of the music I grew up loving, and also share some of my original material. It felt like the right moment to stop, take stock of everything I’ve done, and bring that to the stage for fans across the country.”

Sriram’s command of Carnatic music and his soulful voice have naturally led many to wonder if he’ll shift more into composing. He has done it once before — for Vaanam Kottatum (2020), a Madras Talkies production written by Mani Ratnam and directed by Dhana.

“I loved that process. It was a steep learning curve — immersing myself in the world of the film, working on strict deadlines, and getting to speak with Mani sir daily,” he recalled. “But after that, I told myself I’d know when I was ready again. Composing for film is incredibly time consuming. Right now, I still want to focus on my own original music and building the universe I envision.”

That doesn’t mean he’s ruling it out. “I definitely will compose for more movies,” Sriram said. “But I see that happening maybe five years from now, once I’ve done more with my own music.”

For now, the singer’s focus is firmly on connecting with fans through his first India tour — a milestone that, like his career so far, feels both unplanned and perfectly timed. (Source: IANS)