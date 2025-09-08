Asha Bhosle Turns 92, Family and Stars Flood Social Media With Tributes

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, Sept. 8 — Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle celebrated her 92nd birthday on Sunday, and tributes poured in from family, fans, and fellow celebrities who hailed her unmatched energy and iconic legacy.

Her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, who often calls herself her grandmother’s biggest admirer, posted a heartfelt message that quickly caught attention. “Happy birthday to meri choti si asha!! #92 or #29?? Hmm?” she wrote, alongside a photo, sparking a wave of warm wishes in the comments.

Bollywood singer Udit Narayan shared a picture with Bhosle, captioning it, “Happy Birthday Asha Bhosle ji (Didi),” while actress Kajol posted a throwback from 2014 with a cheeky note: “Guess who is still looking as good and working and performing at 92? … Wishing this awesome legend an amazing year ahead! Love you, Ashatai @asha.bhosle.” Marathi star Mrinal Kulkarni praised her life journey, writing, “92 years of passion, fight and resilience… Respect, Love Unlimited!!!”

Bhosle’s career is the stuff of legend. Beginning at age 10 in Marathi cinema, she went on to record more than 12,000 songs in over 20 languages, earning a Guinness World Record as the most recorded playback singer in history. Known for her versatility — from classical to pop, cabaret to ghazals — she has influenced generations of artists.

Even at 90, Bhosle was performing marathon concerts, commanding the stage for hours with the same zest that defined her early career. At 92, she continues to embody reinvention, resilience, and passion — qualities that have kept her at the heart of India’s music scene for more than seven decades.

Over the years, she has been honored with the Padma Vibhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, two of India’s highest honors in the arts. Her personal life saw both trials and triumphs: she married Ganpatrao Bhosle in 1960, and after his passing, found companionship with legendary composer R.D. Burman, whom she married in 1980.

For millions, though, Asha Bhosle is more than just a singer. She remains a symbol of timeless music, boundless energy, and artistic brilliance — qualities that make “Ashatai” as beloved at 92 as she was at 29. (Source: IANS)