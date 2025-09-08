AR Rahman Shares Selfie With Tom Felton, Confirms Actor’s Role in ‘Gandhi’ Series

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Music maestro A.R. Rahman gave fans a surprise glimpse into his latest project at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), posting a selfie with Harry Potter star Tom Felton and revealing the actor’s key role in the upcoming series Gandhi.

“With Draco,” Rahman joked in the Instagram post, referring to Felton’s iconic portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise. He added in the caption: “@t22felton is a major part of the #Gandhi series I am scoring which premiered yesterday at @tiff_net @hansalmehta @applausesocial @pratikgandhiofficial.”

Felton plays Josiah Oldfield, a close friend of Mahatma Gandhi during his formative years, in the Hansal Mehta-directed drama. Based on historian Ramachandra Guha’s acclaimed books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World, the series is planned as a three-season exploration of Gandhi’s life.

The first season, which wrapped filming in August 2024, traces Gandhi’s journey from a curious teenager in colonial India to a shy law student in London and ultimately to a young lawyer who would spend 23 transformative years in South Africa. Pratik Gandhi stars as Mahatma Gandhi, with Bhamini Oza portraying Kasturba Gandhi. The project is produced by Applause Entertainment.

Rahman, who is composing the score, brings his formidable credentials to the production — six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammys, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honor, in 2010.

Felton, meanwhile, is best known for his decade-long run as Draco Malfoy but has built a varied career beyond Hogwarts, with roles in The Borrowers, Anna and the King, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and several indie films.

With the combination of Rahman’s music, Mehta’s direction, and Felton’s entry into the story, Gandhi is shaping up as one of the most talked-about dramas to emerge from this year’s TIFF showcase. (Source: IANS)