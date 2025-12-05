Shreya Ghoshal Recalls Fondest Memory of Meeting Lata Mangeshkar: ‘Goddess in White Saree’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Singer Shreya Ghoshal has shared one of her most cherished memories, recalling her first meeting with the late Lata Mangeshkar, whom she described as a “goddess in a white saree.”

Shreya wrote on Instagram that meeting the legendary vocalist was a privilege she will never forget. She posted a photograph of herself sitting beside Lata Mangeshkar, fondly known across India as the “Queen of Melody.”

“Thinking about the time I got the privilege of meeting Lata didi. Goddess in white saree as I fondly remember her,” Shreya captioned the post.

Lata Mangeshkar recorded songs in more than thirty-six Indian languages and several foreign languages, though she was best known for her work in Hindi, Bengali and Marathi. Her decades-long career earned her numerous honors, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989, the Bharat Ratna in 2001 and three National Film Awards. She was also listed in the Guinness World Records as the most recorded artist in history until succeeded by her sister, Asha Bhosle.

She died on February 6, 2022, at age 92 from multiple organ dysfunction syndrome after weeks of treatment for pneumonia and Covid.

Shreya Ghoshal, celebrated for her wide vocal range and versatility, has recorded songs in numerous Indian and foreign languages. Often referred to as the “Queen of Dynamics,” she has received five National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, a Maharashtra State Award, a Telangana Gaddar Film Award and the BFJA Award.

Her debut performances in “Bairi Piya” and “Dola Re Dola” earned her the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer. She later won additional National Awards for “Dheere Jalna,” “Yeh Ishq Haaye,” “Pherari Mon,” “Jeev Rangla” and “Maayava Thooyava.” (Source: IANS)