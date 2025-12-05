Sudesh Berry Shares Throwback Pic Featuring Young SRK, Saif Ali Khan and Rahul Roy from 1993 Film ‘Pehla Nasha’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Actor Sudesh Berry took fans on a nostalgic trip on Thursday by sharing a rare throwback photograph from the sets of the 1993 film Pehla Nasha, offering a glimpse of several now-iconic Bollywood stars early in their careers.

Berry, who has been part of the entertainment industry for more than three decades, posted the photo on social media while recalling the energy and excitement that surrounded the film during its making. The picture features young Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Archana Puran Singh, Kailash Nath, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Rahul Roy.

“Some frames become history… and this is one of them,” Berry wrote. “Honoured to have been sharing the screen in Pahla Nasha with an incredible star cast — Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Archana Puran Singh, Kailash Nath and myself… along with the unforgettable special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Rahul Roy.”

He added: “We were young, passionate and full of dreams — and cinema brought us all together. Looking back at this moment fills me with gratitude for the journey and pride for the legacy we created. Timeless memories… Timeless cinema.”

Released in 1993, Pehla Nasha marked the directorial debut of Ashutosh Gowariker, who later rose to prominence with acclaimed films such as Lagaan, Swades and Jodhaa Akbar. The film starred Deepak Tijori and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles, with Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Archana Puran Singh, Kailash Nath and Sudesh Berry in pivotal parts.

A major draw for fans was the film’s special appearances by rising stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan, along with Aashiqui fame Rahul Roy — all of whom went on to become household names.

Sudesh Berry made his Bollywood debut with the 1988 film Khatron Ke Khiladi and later earned praise for roles in Naam Gum Jayega, Teri Baahon Mein and other projects. He also appeared in popular television shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and CID. (Source: IANS)