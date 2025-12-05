Nitin Mukesh Says Love Is Sharing Her Shawl on a Cold Winter Night

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Veteran singer Nitin Mukesh has offered a tender definition of love, saying it can be found in the smallest, warmest gestures shared between partners.

In an Instagram story, the singer wrote that to him, love is “sharing her shawl on a cold wintry night.” He paired the message with a picture of himself and his wife, Nishi, with whom he celebrated 47 years of marriage on November 22.

“LOVE IS… SHARING HER SHAWL, ON A COLD WINTRY NIGHT (sic),” he wrote.

Marking their anniversary last month, Nitin Mukesh posted a heartfelt message expressing gratitude for their decades together. “11 November 1978… 47 years today. Thank you dear God, for her… one lifetime is just not enough,” he wrote, adding a wish for “Saat janmo ka saath.”

Nitin and Nishi Mukesh are parents to sons Neil Nitin Mukesh and Naman Nitin Mukesh.

Known for his soft, velvety singing style, Nitin Mukesh delivered classics such as “Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi,” “So Gaye Hain,” “Wafa Raas Na Aayi,” “Jaane Kya Hogaya,” “Zindagi Aur Kuch Bhi Hai,” “Paisa Bolta Hai,” “Hanste Hanste Kat Jayen Raste,” “Chandi Ki Cycle,” “Zindagi Har Kadam,” “Duma Dum Mast Kalandar” and “Teri Jheel Si Gehri Aankhon.”

His son Neil’s latest film, Ek Chatur, is a black comedy thriller written by Himanshu Tripathi and directed by Umesh Shukla. Also starring Divya Khosla Kumar, the film is set in a quirky small-town Indian backdrop and follows a seemingly innocent woman whose sharp wit and ambition pull her into a series of unpredictable, darkly comedic twists. (Source: IANS)