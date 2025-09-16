‘Rekka Rekka’ Song from Dhruv Vikram’s Sports Drama ‘Bison Kaalamaadan’ Released

CHENNAI– The makers of Bison Kaalamaadan, director Mari Selvaraj’s much-anticipated sports drama starring Dhruv Vikram, unveiled the film’s pulsating track Rekka Rekka on Tuesday, drawing excitement from fans and cinephiles alike.

Sharing the link on his X (formerly Twitter) timeline, Selvaraj wrote in Tamil: “There is one path for a wild elephant, let your feet search for a new pathway. The world revolves for you, enter and start like a cyclone! #RekkaRekka Out Now.”

The high-energy track, composed by Nivas K. Prasanna, fuses folk rhythms with electronic beats. Singer-lyricist Arivu and singer Vedan collaborate on the number, with Selvaraj and Arivu penning the powerful lyrics.

Bison Kaalamaadan, set to release in theaters on October 17, tells the story of a kabaddi player portrayed by Dhruv Vikram. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Studios, the film promises a raw and electrifying sports narrative inspired by real-life events.

According to the filmmakers, the project showcases a tale of resilience, passion, and triumph against all odds. “Packed with raw energy and Mari Selvaraj’s signature storytelling, Bison will be a landmark Tamil film that leaves audiences inspired and exhilarated,” said sources close to the production.

Earlier this year, Dhruv shared an emotional note on Instagram after the shoot wrapped, reflecting on the demanding preparation and grueling schedule. “After years of preparation, several months of filming, shedding blood, sweat and tears, it’s finally a wrap on BISON. The process of shooting and prepping for this film has changed my life. Thank you @mariselvaraj84 Sir for fortifying my soul and giving me an experience of a lifetime,” he wrote.

The film also stars Anupama Parameswaran in the female lead role, alongside Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhanand, and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal parts.

Cinematographer Ezhil Arasu K. and editor Sakthi Thiru handle the technical crew, while the production team includes Sameer Nair, Deepak Saigal, Pa Ranjith, and Aditi Anand. (Source: IANS)