India on track to become world’s largest developer community by 2030: Satya Nadella

NEW DELHI, India — Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said on Wednesday that India is on course to become the world’s largest developer community by 2030, underscoring the nation’s expanding talent base and rising influence in next-generation AI innovation.

Speaking at an event in the capital, Nadella described how new tools and platforms are transforming the way people build software, create applications and design multi-agent AI systems. “India is projected to have 57.5 million developers by 2030, making it the largest developer base globally,” he said.

Nadella called this growth a powerful opportunity for India to contribute to “societal-scale” solutions through AI. He noted that developers across the country are already using GitHub, Azure and Microsoft’s new AI platforms to work on advanced projects that were once limited to major research labs.

He outlined Microsoft’s new “tool chain” for building AI applications, which includes AppBuilder, Copilot Studio and Foundry. Describing the future of software development, Nadella said the emphasis is shifting away from relying on a single AI model toward building an ecosystem where developers can select, evaluate and deploy the right models with confidence.

“Microsoft is investing heavily in this ecosystem so that developers — especially in India — can build next-generation applications that connect seamlessly with the data and systems already used by businesses,” he said.

The global tech company also announced on Tuesday that it will invest $17.5 billion in India over the next four years. The announcement followed Nadella’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Nadella wrote, “Thank you, PM Narendra Modi, for an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity.” He added that Microsoft is committing $17.5 billion — its largest investment ever in Asia — to help build the infrastructure, skills and sovereign capabilities needed for India’s “AI-first future.” (Source: IANS)