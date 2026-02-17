Thales Group Launches Corporate R&T Center in Bengaluru as Part of India–France Year of Innovation 2026

BENGALURU, India — Thales Group has launched Thales Research & Technology India in Bengaluru, marking India’s entry into the company’s network of five global corporate research laboratories and reinforcing bilateral ties under the India–France Year of Innovation 2026.

The new center, unveiled during the India AI Impact Summit week, positions India alongside France, the United Kingdom, Canada and Singapore as home to Thales’ global Research & Technology (R&T) hubs. The facility will operate as an integral part of Thales’ Engineering Competence Centre in Bengaluru and underscores the company’s commitment to “Make in India,” “Innovate in India” and “Export from India.”

The launch ceremony was attended by Shri Priyank Kharge, Karnataka’s Minister for Electronics, Information Technology & Biotechnology; Marc Lamy, Consul General of France in Bengaluru; and Julie Huguet, Director of La French Tech, along with members of the French Tech delegation and senior industry leaders. Thales leadership included Bernhard Quendt, Group Chief Technology Officer, and Ankur Kanaglekar, Vice-President – India.

Strengthening India’s Innovation Ecosystem

Thales Research & Technology India will focus on advanced research in real-time embedded software, edge computing and embedded artificial intelligence, drawing on open-source hardware concepts. The center will house a dedicated team of researchers, including master’s and PhD scholars, and will emphasize open innovation in collaboration with startups, academic institutions and industry partners.

The initiative also supports India’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) vision by strengthening indigenous research capabilities in critical systems, cybersecurity and future connectivity technologies.

“Karnataka continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for advanced technology and innovation,” said Minister Priyank Kharge. “The launch of Thales Research & Technology India reflects the state’s robust innovation ecosystem and strong Indo-French collaboration.”

Marc Lamy added that Thales exemplifies French excellence in aerospace, defense, cybersecurity and digital identity, while contributing meaningfully to India’s industrial and technological landscape.

Expanding Global R&D Footprint

Thales invests more than €4 billion annually in research and development worldwide. Bengaluru has long served as a cornerstone of the company’s India operations, with capabilities spanning defense, aerospace, cyber and digital sectors. The city’s Engineering Competence Centre works closely with local industry partners and premier academic institutions across Karnataka.

“At Thales, research and innovation are collaborative by nature,” said Bernhard Quendt, Group Chief Technology Officer. “The launch of Thales Research & Technology India marks an important milestone in our global R&D strategy and reinforces India’s role as a key innovation hub for the Group.”

Ankur Kanaglekar noted that Thales has been present in India for more than seven decades and that the new R&T center deepens the company’s long-term commitment to the country’s growth.

With India now part of Thales’ elite global research network, the new Bengaluru-based lab signals a significant expansion of the Group’s innovation footprint — positioning the country as a strategic hub for advanced technologies designed not only for India, but for global markets.