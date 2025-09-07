Sash, Sass & Sparkle: Ira Khan Drops Adorable Throwback from Her Bachelorette Bash

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Mental health advocate and entrepreneur Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, shared a heartwarming and playful throwback video from her bachelorette party, giving fans a peek into the fun-filled night before she tied the knot with longtime beau Nupur Shikhare.

The video, posted recently on social media, features Ira sporting an oversized jacket and pants, paired with a quirky “Bride-to-Be” hairband and a sash she adorably struggles to wear. The room is decked out with glittery stars, hearts, and a gleaming gold “Bride To Be” banner, giving off all the cozy, heartfelt vibes of a close-knit celebration.

Ira’s bridesmaids clearly went the extra mile to make the evening special, with simple but thoughtful decorations that reflect the intimacy and charm of the gathering. The 28-year-old captioned the moment with joy, giving fans a fuller look into the moments that led up to her wedding with celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024.

The couple’s pre-wedding festivities included traditional Maharashtrian customs, like the Kelvan ceremony, and plenty of candid moments that Ira has since shared with her followers. While she had earlier dropped glimpses of her hen’s party, this new reel captures the full vibe — laughter, love, and lots of sparkle.

From Self-Doubt to Self-Love

In past interviews, Ira opened up about her journey with Nupur, revealing that she wasn’t always sure about marriage. But it was during a difficult emotional phase — when Nupur stepped up and supported her — that she realised just how important he was in her life.

On the professional front, Ira continues to break ground with her podcast “The Curious Case of…”, launched on August 17, 2025. The show aims to deconstruct taboos and spark open dialogue around mental health, a subject she’s long been vocal about.

As the founder of a mental health foundation, Ira has committed herself to raising awareness and providing support for those in need — a mission shaped by her own experiences battling depression and anxiety.

Much like her father, Ira believes in earning success on her own merit. And with each episode of her podcast and every slice-of-life moment she shares, she’s proving that she’s doing just that — one honest conversation at a time. (Source: IANS)