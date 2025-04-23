Sanju Rathod Blends Marathi Pop Culture with Global Beats in Latest Track ‘Shaky’ Featuring Isha Malviya

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer Sanju Rathod has unveiled his latest single, “Shaky,” a dynamic fusion of contemporary global sounds and Marathi pop culture, featuring actress and Bigg Boss alum Isha Malviya.

With “Shaky,” Rathod continues to push creative boundaries, blending the earthy essence of traditional Marathi folk music with the bold rhythms of Afro beats. Produced by G-Spark, known for high-energy production, the track marks Rathod’s bold step into defining a new wave of Marathi pop.

“Creating Shaky felt like walking a tightrope between the traditional and the global,” Rathod shared. “I wanted to keep that desi soul alive while experimenting with new sounds. Collaborating with Isha Malviya for the first time was incredible—she brought so much energy and grace to the screen. It really elevated the whole vibe of the song. Shaky is my first step toward carving out a space for Marathi pop culture—the next big wave to watch.”

Rathod, best known for his chart-topping hit “Gulabi Sadi,” not only lends his voice to “Shaky” but also penned and composed the track himself. The song showcases his signature style of merging traditional roots with modern sensibilities, positioning him at the forefront of a rising Marathi pop movement.

Following the success of “Gulabi Sadi” and the ongoing popularity of “Kaali Bindi,” Rathod is poised to continue blending the heart of Marathi music with global pop influences. “Shaky,” presented by Believe Artist Services, is now streaming on Sanju Rathod’s official YouTube channel.

The music video features Isha Malviya opposite Rathod for the first time, adding a fresh dynamic to the project. Malviya, who began her acting career in 2021 with her breakout role as Jasmine in the TV show “Udaariyaan,” rose to wider fame as a contestant on Season 17 of Bigg Boss in 2023. She has since appeared in several music videos, including “Paon Ki Jutti,” and shared screen space with Gauahar Khan in the series “Lovely Lolla.”

With “Shaky,” Rathod and Malviya offer a lively, genre-bending experience that celebrates cultural roots while embracing a global musical landscape. (Source: IANS)