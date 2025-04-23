Aparshakti Khurana Celebrates First Love with New Single “First Sight Wala Love”

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana brings to life the magic of falling in love at first sight with his latest single, “First Sight Wala Love,” featuring actress Nikita Dutta.

The heartfelt track, written, composed, and sung by Aparshakti himself, captures the innocence and thrill of unexpected love—the kind that finds you before you even realize you’re looking for it. With delicate production by Mir Desai and a tender visual narrative directed by Arsh Grewal, the music video beautifully portrays a fleeting yet unforgettable moment, with Nikita Dutta playing the girl who transforms a casual encounter into a cherished memory.

“‘First Sight Wala Love’ is very close to my heart because it reflects that moment when you lock eyes with someone, and something just clicks—even before a single word is exchanged,” said Aparshakti.

“In my mind, it’s the prequel to ‘Kudiye Ni’—this is where the story begins, with that first spark. Fun fact: in one scene, the couple falls in love over their shared love for books in a bookshop—and today happens to be World Book Day!”

Earlier this year, Aparshakti also released the wedding-themed track “Sohna Mukhda,” in collaboration with music composer Rochak Kohli. The romantic number, featuring actress Anupama Parameswaran, was directed by Dhruwal Patel and Jigar Mulani and was well-received for its catchy melody and vibrant visuals.

“My last track with T-Series, ‘Kudiye Ni,’ got an amazing response, and I’m hoping for similar love for ‘Sohna Mukhda,’” Aparshakti shared. “Rochak, Gurpreet, and I poured a lot into this song, and Anupama looks absolutely stunning thanks to Jigar and Dhruwal. Everything’s in place—we’re just keeping our fingers crossed!”

Known for his versatility, Aparshakti has made his mark not only in music but also in film, with acclaimed performances in movies and series like “Dangal,” “Stree,” “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” “Jubilee,” and “Luka Chuppi.”

With “First Sight Wala Love,” he adds another heartfelt tune to his growing repertoire, offering a musical tribute to the universal, unforgettable experience of love at first glance. (Source: IANS)