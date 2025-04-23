Akhil Sachdeva Opens Up About His Fear of Being Labeled a ‘One-Song Wonder’

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Singer-composer Akhil Sachdeva shot to fame with the soulful hit “Humsafar” from the 2017 Bollywood blockbuster Badrinath Ki Dulhania. While the song cemented his place in the music industry, Sachdeva recently revealed that he wrestled with the fear of being labeled a “one-song wonder” in the aftermath of its success.

“When I started doing playback singing and composing for films, the first song turned out to be a huge success—Humsafar was and still is a massive hit, and it continues to sound fresh even today. But the only pressure I really felt was the fear that the industry might see me as just a one-song wonder,” Akhil told IANS.

The “Tera Ban Jaunga” hitmaker reflected on his journey in the music industry, sharing that while he didn’t always receive widespread attention, he chose to focus on personal growth rather than external validation.

“Over time, I realized it’s me versus me—it’s about improving for myself. My expectations shifted toward understanding who I am, becoming stronger, and bettering myself because, frankly, the industry didn’t pay much attention to me early on. Initially, I focused inward, and now, I’ve let go of that pressure,” said Sachdeva, who holds a Bachelor’s degree with honors in Economics from Delhi College of Arts & Commerce, University of Delhi.

Sachdeva’s big break came when director Shashank Khaitan discovered him at an Eid dinner hosted by actress Huma Qureshi. Khaitan, who directed Badrinath Ki Dulhania, cast Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the film—a spiritual successor to the 2014 hit Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The movie follows the story of a small-town woman aspiring to become an independent air hostess, who challenges the patriarchal expectations of her domineering fiancé.

Following Humsafar, Sachdeva scored another major hit with “Tera Ban Jaunga” from the 2019 romantic drama Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is a remake of Vanga’s Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. It tells the story of a brilliant but troubled doctor who spirals into self-destruction after his girlfriend, played by Advani, marries someone else.

Through resilience and dedication, Akhil Sachdeva continues to build his repertoire, proving he's much more than a one-hit wonder.