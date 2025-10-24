Salim Merchant Praises Kashmiri Culture, Calls Its Music and Art ‘Timeless’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Music composer and singer Salim Merchant has shared his deep admiration for the culture and artistry of Kashmir, describing the region’s music, craftsmanship, and people as a constant source of inspiration.

Posting photos from a recent concert with his brother Sulaiman and singer Noor Mohammad, Salim wrote on Instagram, “We love the Kashmiri culture so much — their music, their art and the warmth of Kashmiri people all across the world. Go watch AWAAZ on our YouTube channel, sung by @noormohammad72807. Here are some stills from the shoot.” The post featured the duo wearing traditional Kashmiri outfits and performing live on stage.

Just days earlier, Salim had celebrated Diwali in grand fashion at New York’s Times Square, sharing a video that showcased their new song Jogiya on the big screen. “Celebrating Diwali at Times Square and here’s a Diwali gift for @sonunigamofficial @paradox.here & @shraddhapandit. Feeling so happy to take Indian music to the world! Bhoomi 2025,” he wrote.

The composer said in the video, “Hey, Jogiya on Times Square. Wow. Thank you Sonu Nigam, Paradox, and Shraddha Pandit. It feels awesome really.”

Salim and Sulaiman Merchant recently launched the newest edition of their acclaimed annual music series Bhoomi, which blends folk, devotional, and contemporary sounds. “We’ve always tried to do different things, explore genres, and discover new artists,” Sulaiman said. “When we started off, it was just folk and devotional music; then we moved into pop, hip hop, and EDM. Next year, we’d love to do Malayalam, Tamil again, Odissi music, and explore the far east — Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.”

Through projects like Bhoomi and Awaaz, the Merchant brothers continue to celebrate India’s cultural diversity, with Kashmir’s timeless art and music standing out as a powerful creative influence. (Source: IANS)