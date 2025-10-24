Harrdy Sandhu Launches ‘Ki Haal Aa,’ Celebrating Punjabi Culture with Global Sound

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Popular Punjabi singer and songwriter Harrdy Sandhu has released his latest pop single, ‘Ki Haal Aa,’ a lively track that he says is meant to capture the joyful essence of Punjabi culture while appealing to listeners worldwide.

Infused with energetic melodies, pulsating rhythms, and Sandhu’s distinctive vocals, ‘Ki Haal Aa’ blends traditional Punjabi musical roots with a modern, international sound. “With ‘Ki Haal Aa,’ I aimed to encapsulate the celebratory essence of Punjabi culture while crafting a sound that appeals to a global audience,” Sandhu said. “The track’s melodies are upbeat and vibrant, designed to make everyone want to dance and celebrate life.”

The accompanying music video mirrors the song’s exuberant tone, featuring bold visuals, dynamic choreography, and vibrant aesthetics that enhance the festive spirit of the track.

Sandhu first gained recognition with songs such as “Soch” and “Joker,” following his debut track “Tequilla Shot.” His breakout hit “Soch” was later recreated for Akshay Kumar’s 2016 film Airlift, while his chartbuster “Naah” was adapted for the movie Bala as “Naah Goriye.”

In addition to his music career, Sandhu has built a growing presence in Indian cinema. He made his Bollywood debut in the 2021 film 83, starring Ranveer Singh, and was last seen in the 2022 spy thriller Code Name: Tiranga alongside Parineeti Chopra and Sharad Kelkar.

With ‘Ki Haal Aa,’ Harrdy Sandhu continues to bridge the gap between Punjabi tradition and global pop energy — delivering another vibrant anthem that celebrates life, rhythm, and culture. (Source: IANS)