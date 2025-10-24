AR Rahman Says He Has No Time for Old Tunes, Focused on New Experiments Ahead of Hyderabad Concert

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD — Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is gearing up for his upcoming live performance in Hyderabad and says he’s more interested in experimenting with fresh sounds than revisiting his past hits.

“I don’t have time to go to old compositions,” Rahman said ahead of his concert scheduled for November 8 at Ramoji Film City. “It’s not just a concert — it’s a conversation in sound,” he added, describing the show as an immersive musical experience designed for “nonstop excitement.”

The event marks Rahman’s second collaboration with Hyderabad Talkies, following their successful earlier production. He said the concert would reflect his deep connection with Telugu music, tracing his journey from early 1990s film compositions to recent collaborations with actor Ram Charan. “I grew up playing Telugu movies. From my early works in 1993 and 1994 to Ye Maaye Chesave and more recent projects, it’s a full-circle moment. We have a lot of Telugu songs now, and it’s going to be an interesting phase,” Rahman said.

Discussing how he balances global recognition with regional roots, Rahman emphasized that music transcends language. “Music is global, music passes from soul to soul. You never know who’s listening — someone in France could be hearing Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, or Punjabi songs. For me, it’s about newness, clarity, and the emotion the music creates — that matters more than anything else,” he said.

When asked about the concert’s set list, Rahman promised surprises: “Yes, there are many surprises… I think Hyderabad is going to enjoy it.”

Sainath Goud Malkapuram, founder of Hyderabad Talkies, said, “I’m excited to curate and collaborate with two legendary Oscar-winning artists this year — first M.M. Keeravani in March, and now A.R. Rahman.”

Rahman’s “conversation in sound” promises to bring together decades of musical evolution — from his timeless film compositions to cutting-edge live arrangements — reaffirming his place as one of India’s most innovative and forward-thinking artists. (Source: IANS)