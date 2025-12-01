SABA Greater Boston Hosts Lively End-of-Year Soirée, Announces Upcoming Annual Meeting; Highlights Leadership Team

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—The South Asian Bar Association of Greater Boston (SABA GB) gathered attorneys, law students, community partners, and supporters for its 2025 End-of-Year Soirée on November 15, celebrating a year marked by growth, service, and a strengthened legal community.

Held at Empire in Boston’s Seaport District, the Soirée offered an evening of camaraderie, reflection, and appreciation. Members of the legal community connected over shared goals and accomplishments while acknowledging the collective progress SABA GB made over the past year.

SABA GB Vice President Rajinder Saini said the event delivered everything the Board had hoped for and more.

“The evening was everything we hoped it would be—warm, lively, and memorable,” Saini said. “Seeing our community come together in such a beautiful way was truly inspiring. Our hearts are full of gratitude.”

The Soirée highlighted the organization’s expanding mentorship initiatives, pro bono programming, and collaborations with law firms, bar associations, and advocacy partners. SABA GB leaders praised the dedication and involvement of members across all levels, from seasoned attorneys to first-year law students.

Saini emphasized that the success of the evening—and SABA GB’s broader mission—was made possible by strong sponsorship support and the commitment of volunteers.

“Our sponsors’ generosity set the foundation for this event’s success,” Saini said. “Their belief in our mission helped create a night full of purpose, joy, and community connection.”

He also thanked law student volunteers whose behind-the-scenes work ensured a seamless event.

“Your dedication shone throughout the night,” he said. “You helped make the Soirée an unforgettable experience for everyone.”

Upcoming Event: SABA GB Annual Members’ Meeting — December 9

SABA GB also announced its Annual Members’ Meeting, inviting attorneys, students, and legal professionals to gather for a networking and community-building evening.

Event Details:

Tuesday, December 9, 2025

5:30–7:00 p.m. ET

Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy, LLP

100 High St, 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02110

Dinner will be served

Law students are encouraged to attend.

The meeting will feature conversations on legal trends, community initiatives, and opportunities for members to get more involved in SABA GB’s programming.

SABA GB Leadership

Executive Committee

Sapna Annicelli , President

Rajinder Saini , Vice President

Tara Singh , Treasurer

Puneet Dhaliwal, Clerk

Board of Directors

Stuti Venkat, Amisha Patel, Sapna Jain, Jasmine Daniel, Vaishali Goyal, Aditya Perakath, Jay Mohanka, Disha Patel, Kieran Johal, Jyoti Tibrewala, Rithika Kulathila, Inaara Tajuddin, Omkar Mahajan, Afsha Lakdawala Chowdhury, Rohan Vakil, Sanjiv Reejhsinghani, Anant Saraswat

With its year-end celebration behind it, SABA GB says it remains focused on its mission to uplift South Asian legal professionals, expand access to justice, and strengthen community ties across Greater Boston.