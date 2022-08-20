Review: ‘Thiruchitrambalam’: Dhanush, Nithya Menen impress in romantic entertainer

- Advertisement -

Thiruchitrambalam

Director: Mithran R. Jawahar.

Cast: Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Bharathiraja, Prakash Raj, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Raashi Khanna and Munishkanth.

IANS Rating: ***1/2

Director Mithran R. Jawahar, who delighted audiences with his brilliant remake ‘Yaaradi Nee Mohini’, proves that he hasn’t lost any of that magical touch with his latest offering, ‘Thiruchitrambalam’.

The film is about a delivery boy named Pazham alias Thiruchitrambalam (Dhanush), who leads a mundane life. There are two people in Pazham’s family. One is his grandfather (Bharathirajaa), with whom he shares not just his name but also nature, and the other is his dad (Prakash Raj), a police officer who Pazham holds responsible for the deaths of his mother and sister.

Father and son share a torrid relationship, with angry outbursts being the order of the day.

Pazham has just one dependable childhood friend called Shobana (Nithya Menen), a software professional who stays in the same building as he does. Pazham shares all his worries, desires and problems with her and she, like a good friend, listens, consoles and guides him as and when necessary.

It is under these circumstances that Pazham goes to deliver food one day to a posh apartment where a party is on. The person at whose placed the order was happens to be Pazham’s old school mate.

Recognising Pazham, the old school mate gives him a condescending look and it is at this precise moment that Pazham happens to catch a glimpse of his old flame, Anusha (Raashi Khanna), at the party. He hurries out of the place to avoid being spotted by her in the uniform of a delivery boy. As luck would have it, she meets him at a fuel bunk later, takes down his number and offers hers in return.

Anusha flirts and leads Pazham on. The poor boy mistakes her flirting for love. Eventually, he proposes to her and she bluntly turns it down. Pazham chooses to take her refusal in his stride and looks to get on with life. However, that is not to be.

One day, a big fight erupts between Pazham and his dad Neelakandan. Pazham says some strong words to his dad, blaming him for the accident that killed his mom and sister.

The next morning, Pazham’s dad suffers a stroke, paralising his left side. What happens then is what ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ is all about…

The film keeps you engaged from start to finish and there is not a single minute of boredom. Every few minutes, a new unpredictable development happens and spices up the plot.

Superficially, the film’s story might appear plain and simple but to the careful, observant eye, the film has several meaningful and pertinent messages to offer to the masses.

For instance, the film, without lecturing, gently emphasises the fact that one needs to take time to look into the needs of their care-givers. It also highlights how people tend to overlook the significance of individuals who are genuinely concerned about one’s welfare and are available for them.

Dhanush comes up with a brilliant performance yet again in this film. In particular, he is magnificent in certain scenes like the scene in which he proposes to Raashi Khanna.

In this particular scene, Raashi delivers a lengthy dialogue, explaining that flirting and falling in love are two different things. The minimalistic expressions Dhanush uses — a slight nod of his head — in reply to make her understand that she’s made her point is a delight to watch.

The climax scene is also another scene in which Dhanush scores comprehensively. Explaining about it in detail could ruin the suspense for viewers and therefore is not being done.

Nithya Menen as Sandhya is just equally impressive. Her character reminds one of the times when children staying in apartments would barge into a neighbour’s home to play with the child there, without having to worry about complaints. Her performance as well as the story brings back fond memories of an era gone by.

Priya Bhavani Shankar appears for a very brief period as Ranjani but she looks convincing and comfortable in the character she portrays. Raashi Khanna as Anusha does a fine job. She looks the part and aces it comfortably.

Anirudh’s music and Om Prakash’s visuals are both big pluses for the film.

In all, ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ is an entertainer and a full-fledged one at that! (IANS)