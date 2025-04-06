Pankaj and Mona Shah Host Musical Evening “Savera” to Support Snehalaya’s Work for Women and Children on May 3

BOSTON – On May 3, 2025, local singer Pankaj Shah and his wife Mona Shah will host a special musical evening titled Savera, bringing together eight prominent singers from the New England area to support the non-profit organization Snehalaya.

The event, which will be held at the Keefe Regional Tech auditorium in Framingham, MA, is designed to raise funds for Snehalaya’s efforts to combat inequality, cruelty, and discrimination against women and children.

The evening will feature an array of local talent, with performances by Meena Sundaram, Shraddha Agrawal, Sharanya Sarkar Verma, Mona Shah, Raghu Saranathan, Sankar Gangaikondan, Vijay Kumar, and Pankaj Shah. The concert promises to be a night of uplifting music and poetry, with all proceeds benefiting Snehalaya’s initiatives.

Snehalaya, a non-profit organization founded in 1989, has made significant strides in supporting marginalized communities in Ahmednagar, India. The organization provides crucial services to women, children, and LGBTQ+ individuals who have been affected by HIV/AIDS, human trafficking, sexual violence, and poverty. Through its 27 projects, Snehalaya reaches approximately 17,000 people each year, addressing the root causes of exploitation and offering a lifeline to those in need.

The Savera concert is part of an ongoing effort to raise awareness and funds for Snehalaya’s work. Pankaj Shah, a lifelong lover of music and the performing arts, expressed his dedication to the cause, stating, “The resilience of those affected by these issues is extraordinary. With a sense of belonging and compassion, even the most vulnerable individuals can thrive.”

Snehalaya’s work is deeply personal for the Shahs, who have both witnessed the transformative power of community support. Snehalaya’s volunteers, many of whom have themselves been beneficiaries, form a passionate team that believes no one should stand alone.

The program will feature special poetry renditions by Maneesh Srivastava and Ali Rizvi, as well as emceeing by Siraj Khan, Swathi Subramanian, Ajay Jain, and Sonal Yadav. The event will also showcase stage performances by child artists Neera Verma and Romy Prabhugaonkar, along with Shweta and Jeet Shangari, and Sudha and Ravi Sarin.

Ticket prices for Savera range from $25 for general seating to $100 for a patron pass, with all proceeds benefiting Snehalaya. The concert will run from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, with doors opening at 4 PM. Attendees can purchase tickets and learn more about the event online.

Snehalaya’s founders emphasizee the organization’s commitment to its beneficiaries, stating.

“We welcome everyone with an open heart and without prejudice,” said program co-producer Mr. Shah. “With its focus on creating a better life for some of the most vulnerable members of society, Snehalaya continues to make a significant impact in the fight for equality and human dignity.”

Mr. Shah, born in Lucknow and raised amidst the rich musical traditions of Avadh and Kashi, is a versatile singer known for his melodic voice and captivating stage presence. His past performances in both India and New England have garnered widespread appreciation, with notable appearances in concerts such as Melody Moments, Music Beyond Borders, and Tumsa Nahin Dekha. With Savera, he and Mona Shah hope to inspire hope and joy, all for the benefit of a noble cause.

For more information on tickets and to learn more about Snehalaya’s impactful work, visit Snehalaya’s website.

Event Details:

Date : Saturday, May 3, 2025

Time : 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM (Doors open at 4 PM)

Location : Keefe Regional Tech, Framingham, MA

Ticket Prices : Patron Pass: $100 Premium Seating: $45 General Seating: $25



All proceeds benefit Snehalaya.