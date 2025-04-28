Reducing Salt Intake Among Most Cost-Effective Health Strategies, Say Experts

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI — Cutting salt consumption is one of the most effective and affordable ways to improve public health, according to medical experts and public health leaders who gathered at The Salt Fight 2025: Say NO to Na workshop in New Delhi. The event, organized by the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) and other organizations, highlighted India’s growing salt crisis and its role in the rising tide of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

India’s average salt consumption currently stands at nearly 11 grams per day—more than double the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended limit of 5 grams. Excessive salt intake, often hidden in processed foods, restaurant meals, and packaged snacks, is a key contributor to hypertension, heart disease, strokes, and kidney disorders.

Addressing the workshop, Dr. Vinod Kumar Paul, Member of NITI Aayog, emphasized that reducing salt intake remains one of the most cost-effective strategies to curb India’s NCD burden, which accounts for nearly 65 percent of all deaths nationwide.

“Reducing salt intake may seem simple, but it is among the most impactful health interventions available,” Dr. Paul said. “It’s not enough to simply know the risks—we must focus on practical solutions and urgently scale evidence-based campaigns.”

Citing global research, Dr. Paul noted that reducing salt consumption by 30 percent could lower hypertension rates by at least 25 percent, preventing numerous cases of cardiovascular disease and kidney-related complications.

Dr. Girish Tyagi, President of the Delhi Medical Association, called on physicians to prioritize salt reduction as a core component of patient care.

“Salt reduction should not be an afterthought during consultations,” Dr. Tyagi stressed. “It must be front and center in our health advice, encouraging patients to choose low-sodium options and recognize hidden sources of salt.”

Dr. Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services, New Delhi, connected excessive salt consumption to broader unhealthy dietary patterns, including the widespread use of processed foods and refined oils. He warned that even medications and injectable products can contain sodium.

“Reducing daily salt intake by just 2 grams could protect millions from life-threatening conditions,” Dr. Goel said.

The experts also advocated for systemic changes, including reformulating packaged foods, mandatory front-of-pack labeling for salt content, imposing taxes on high-salt foods, and promoting low-salt recipes that maintain flavor.

Panelists urged collaboration between physicians, policymakers, and the food industry to create a low-salt culture across India, helping to stem the tide of preventable diseases linked to excess sodium intake. (Source: IANS)