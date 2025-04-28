New Technology Uses Body Fluids to Diagnose Arthritis in Just 10 Minutes with Over 94% Accuracy

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI — In a groundbreaking development, Korean researchers have unveiled a new diagnostic technology that can accurately distinguish between osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis in just 10 minutes using body fluids.

Osteoarthritis affects more than 50% of people aged 65 and older, while rheumatoid arthritis impacts roughly 1 in 100 individuals over their lifetime. Though the two conditions share similar symptoms, they differ significantly in their causes and treatments, making early and accurate diagnosis critical. Current diagnostic methods, including X-rays, MRI scans, and blood tests, are often time-consuming, costly, and sometimes unreliable.

Now, researchers from the Korea Institute of Materials Science (KIMS), in collaboration with Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital, have developed a fast, accurate, and cost-effective alternative. The team focused on synovial fluid—found within joints—and analyzed differences in metabolite compositions, which are byproducts of the body’s chemical processes.

Using Surface-Enhanced Raman Scattering (SERS) technology, which amplifies optical signals of molecules by millions of times, the researchers were able to detect and differentiate between trace molecules in the synovial fluid associated with the two forms of arthritis. The amplified signals, combined with AI-based analysis and mathematical algorithms, allowed the team to pinpoint specific substances responsible for each condition.

The researchers further enhanced the diagnostic method by developing a simple sensor made of gold nanostructures resembling sea urchins, embedded on a highly absorbent paper surface. This sensor efficiently captures and analyzes body fluid samples, streamlining the diagnostic process.

In a study involving 120 patients, the technology demonstrated remarkable accuracy—over 94% in diagnosing and differentiating between osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, and over 95% in assessing the severity of rheumatoid arthritis. The findings were published in Small, a leading scientific journal in the field of nanomaterials.

“This technology has the potential to revolutionize arthritis diagnosis,” said Dr. Ho Sang Jung, lead researcher from KIMS’s Advanced Bio and Healthcare Materials Research Division. “If commercialized, it won’t just aid in early diagnosis but will also prove valuable in monitoring treatment progress.”

Dr. Jung added that the team plans to expand this technology’s applications to cover a wider range of diseases in the future.

The breakthrough promises to dramatically cut the time and cost associated with arthritis diagnosis, offering a quicker, more accessible solution for patients and healthcare providers alike. (Source: IANS)