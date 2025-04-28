New Study Links Ultra-Processed Foods to Preventable Premature Deaths Worldwide

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI — If you regularly consume ready-to-eat or heat-and-serve foods, you may be putting your health at serious risk. A global study released Monday has found that ultra-processed foods (UPFs) significantly increase the likelihood of preventable premature deaths.

While earlier research has connected UPFs—foods high in sodium, trans fats, and sugar—to 32 health conditions including cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, certain cancers, and depression, this latest study offers sobering new evidence on the broader impact of these foods.

Published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, the study analyzed dietary and mortality data from eight countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The findings show a direct correlation between the proportion of UPFs in an individual’s diet and the risk of premature death.

Ultra-processed foods are industrial formulations that are ready-to-eat or heat, made largely from ingredients extracted from foods or synthesized in labs. They typically contain little to no whole foods and rely heavily on artificial additives such as colorants, flavorings, sweeteners, emulsifiers, and other processing agents.

“UPFs impact health beyond their high levels of harmful nutrients,” said lead investigator Eduardo A.F. Nilson of the University of São Paulo, Brazil. “The industrial processing and the use of artificial ingredients introduce additional health risks. Evaluating all-cause mortality associated with UPF consumption provides a clearer estimate of how industrial food processing affects overall health.”

The research team found a clear, linear relationship between UPF consumption and mortality risk: for every 10 percent increase in the share of UPFs in a person’s diet, the risk of death from all causes rises by 3 percent.

Using food consumption and mortality data, the study estimated that premature, preventable deaths due to UPF consumption range from 4 percent in countries with lower intake (such as Colombia) to nearly 14 percent in nations with the highest intake, like the United States, where over 50 percent of total calories come from UPFs.

The researchers also highlighted a troubling global trend. While UPF consumption in high-income countries has remained consistently high for over a decade, it is rapidly increasing in low- and middle-income countries. This suggests that while the current burden is greater in wealthier nations, it is expected to escalate in developing countries without intervention.

“These findings underscore the urgent need for global policies to discourage UPF consumption,” Nilson warned. “Promoting traditional dietary patterns based on fresh, minimally processed local foods is essential to reversing this trend.”

The study reinforces calls for regulatory and fiscal measures—such as front-of-pack labeling, marketing restrictions, and taxation—to create healthier food environments and reduce reliance on ultra-processed products.

As the global burden of non-communicable diseases continues to rise, experts stress that tackling UPF consumption is one of the most effective steps policymakers can take to safeguard public health. (Source: IANS)