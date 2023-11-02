Recipes to prepare a sumptuous without the stress of elaborate cooking

New Delhi– Food is celebration of love and calls for moments that are cherished throughout the day. From the early morning breakfast with the kids to evening meals with the family, every meal can be special. In this curated collection of recipes, we bring you a fusion of tradition and innovation, flavors that will delight your senses and fill your day with culinary magic.

These recipes are thoughtfully designed to be cooked quickly, allowing you to prepare a sumptuous meal for your loved ones without the stress of elaborate cooking, ensuring a seamless and delightful fast-breaking experience.

Spicy Mexican Parathas: Give traditional stuffed parathas a Mexican twist by filling them with spicy beans, cheese, and veggies.

Ingredients:

2 cups whole wheat flour1 cup cooked and spiced Mexican beans1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese1/4 cup finely chopped bell peppers1/4 cup chopped cilantro leavesSalt and chili powder to taste

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine the whole wheat flour with a pinch of salt and enough water to make a soft and pliable dough.Knead the dough for about 5-7 minutes until it’s smooth. Cover it with a damp cloth and let it rest for 15-20 minutes.In a microwave-safe bowl, heat the cooked and spiced Mexican beans in the microwave for 1-2 minutes until they are warm.Take a portion of the prepared paratha dough and roll it into a small circle. Place a portion of the warm Mexican beans filling in the center of the rolled-out dough.Add grated cheddar cheese, finely chopped bell peppers, chopped cilantro leaves, and a pinch of chili powder to taste on top of the bean filling. Carefully gather the edges of the dough and seal them at the top, creating a stuffed ball.Place the stuffed paratha in your microwave-safe plate. Microwave on high for 1-2 minutes or until the paratha is cooked and the cheese is melted. The large turntable ensures you have enough room for a large batch.Serve the spicy Mexican Parathas hot with a side of guacamole or salsa for a delicious fusion treat.

Mango Avacado Smoothie: A velvety fusion of sweet mango and creamy avocado, packed with the goodness of Greek yogurt and almond milk. This tropical treat not only tantalizes your taste buds but also keeps you feeling full and satisfied during Sargi.

Ingredients:

1 ripe Mango, peeled, pitted, and cubed1 ripe Avocado, peeled and pitted1 cup plain Greek yogurt1 cup Almond milk (or any milk of your choice)2 tablespoons honey (adjust to taste)1/2 teaspoon Vanilla extract5-6 Pieces of Almonds and WalnutsIce cubes (optional, for a colder smoothie)

Instructions:

Cut the ripe Mango into cubes and scoop out the ripe Avocado.In a blender, combine the Mango cubes, Avocado, Greek yogurt, Almond milk, honey, and Vanilla extract. If you prefer a colder smoothie, you can also add a handful of ice cubes.Blend all the ingredients until you achieve a smooth and creamy consistency. You may need to stop and scrape down the sides of the blender to ensure everything is well incorporated.Taste the smoothie and adjust the sweetness by adding more honey if needed. Blend briefly to combine if you make any adjustments.Place the smoothie in the refrigerator for an hour before serving. The NeoFrost™ Dual Cooling technology keeps the natural goodness intact.Pour the Mango and Avocado Smoothie into glasses. You can garnish it with mango cubes or sprinkle chia seeds and lastly, Almonds and Walnuts for added texture if desired.

Paneer Makhani Pizza: After a day of fasting, indulge in this fusion delight. Paneer Makhani Pizza combines the flavors of India with the beloved Italian classic, making it a perfect post-fast treat.

Ingredients:

1 pizza crust (store-bought or homemade)1/2 cup paneer cubes in makhani sauce1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese1/4 cup sliced bell peppers1/4 cup sliced red onions1/2cup paneer piecesFresh cilantro leaves for garnish

Instructions:

Place the pizza crust on a microwave-safe plate. You can use a pre-made crust or a homemade one.Spread the Paneer Makhani mixture evenly over the Pizza crust. Ensure it covers the entire surface.Sprinkle the shredded mozzarella cheese evenly over the Paneer Makhani sauce. Then, top the Pizza with sliced Bell Peppers, Red Onions, and Paneer cubes.Place the plate with the pizza in Voltas Beko’s microwave. Cook the Pizza on high for 1-2 minutes, or until the cheese has melted and the crust is heated through. The Digital Display in the Voltas Beko microwave helps you keep an eye on the Pizza so you can ensure that is cheese is melted.Once done, remove the pizza from the microwave. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves for an added flavor.

Indo-Italian Veggie Risotto: Enjoy the creamy goodness of Italian risotto with the aromatic flavors of Indian spices.

Ingredients:

1 cup Arborio rice2 tablespoons olive oil1 small onion, finely chopped2 cloves garlic, minced1 cup mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, bell peppers), finely chopped1 teaspoon cumin seeds1 teaspoon garam masala1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)Salt and black pepper to taste1/2 cup dry white wine (optional)4 cups vegetable broth, heated1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese2 tablespoons butter

Instructions:

In a microwave-safe bowl, heat the 4 cups of vegetable broth in the microwave until it’s warm. This will be used later to add to the Risotto.In a large microwave-safe bowl, add the olive oil, cumin seeds, finely chopped onion, and minced garlic. Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes until the onions turn translucent, stirring every minute.Stir in the garam masala, turmeric powder, and red chili powder. Microwave on high for an additional 1-2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds.Add the Arborio Rice to the bowl and stir to coat it with the spices and oil. Microwave on high for 2 minutes until the Rice becomes translucent around the edges, stirring once in between. The Auto Cooking feature in the Voltas Beko microwave ensures that your food is cooked with the touch of a button.Gradually, add the warm vegetable broth, one ladle at a time, to the microwave-safe bowl with the rice mixture. Stir well after each addition. Microwave on high for 8-10 minutes, stirring and adding more broth as needed, until the rice is tender and creamy.When the rice is almost cooked (about 5-6 minutes into the cooking process), stir in the finely chopped mixed vegetables. Continue microwaving and stirring until the vegetables are tender.Once the Rice is creamy and cooked to your desired level, remove it from the microwave. Stir in the grated Parmesan cheese and butter until they melt into the Risotto. Season with salt and black pepper to taste.Ladle the Indo-Italian Veggie Risotto onto your plates. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves and extra grated Parmesan cheese. (IANS)