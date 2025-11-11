Ram Gopal Varma Praises Buchi Babu Sana for Spotlighting Ram Charan in ‘Chikiri’ Song from ‘Peddi’

- Advertisement -

CHENNAI — Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has praised director Buchi Babu Sana for placing the emphasis squarely on actor Ram Charan in the newly released song “Chikiri” from the upcoming film “Peddi.”

In a post on X, Varma said the song showcases Charan in his most “raw, real, and explosive” form and credited the director for keeping the spotlight on the star rather than elaborate production elements.

“The true purpose of every craft in cinema, be it direction, music, cinematography etc., should be only to elevate the hero,” Varma wrote. “After a long time, I saw Ram Charan in his most raw, real, and explosive form in the ‘Chikiri Chikiri’ song.”

He added: “Kudos to you, Buchi Babu Sana, for understanding that a star shines brightest when stripped of unnecessary glitter — not drowned in massive sets, overblown production design, or lost among hundreds of dancers. You put the focus where it should be… on the star himself.”

Buchi Babu Sana responded, thanking Varma for the praise. “I always believe that in a big film the director can get his moment sometimes, but the star must shine at his brightest. Hearing the same from you means a lot to me,” he wrote.

The song, released last Friday, features music by A.R. Rahman, lyrics by Balaji, and vocals by Mohit Chauhan. The track has drawn attention for its upbeat energy and Ram Charan’s dance performance, paired with a rustic, mass-style look.

Buchi Babu Sana recently explained the meaning behind the word “Chikiri,” saying it refers to a girl considered naturally beautiful without makeup, as perceived by the hero in the film. The term is described as a local expression of affection in the story’s village setting.

Production on “Peddi” is continuing on schedule, with the filmmaking team working to keep the project on track. (Source: IANS)