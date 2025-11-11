Dharmendra Recovering and Responding to Treatment, Says Sunny Deol’s Team

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Veteran actor Dharmendra is recovering and responding to treatment, according to an update shared Tuesday by the team of his son, actor Sunny Deol.

“Sir is recovering and responding to treatment. Let’s all pray for his good health and long life,” Sunny Deol’s team told IANS, adding that the family remains in close communication with doctors.

Earlier, the family confirmed that Dharmendra was stable and under medical observation, urging the public and media to avoid spreading unverified information. “Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy,” the earlier statement said.

The clarification came after false reports of Dharmendra’s death circulated on social media late Monday, prompting several public figures to mistakenly post condolence messages before the family intervened.

Hema Malini criticized the spread of inaccurate reports, calling the misinformation “unforgivable” and “highly irresponsible.” She urged media organizations and social media users to show restraint and respect for the family’s privacy.

Esha Deol also shared a message reassuring fans that her father is recovering. “My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for Papa’s speedy recovery,” she said.

Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated actors, continues to be under observation as he receives treatment. Further updates are expected to be released by the family when appropriate. (Source: IANS)