India Positioned for Major Growth in Medical Tourism, Says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

NEW DELHI — India is on the verge of a significant expansion in the medical tourism sector and could consider offering visa-on-arrival for medical travelers from countries such as the United States and several European nations, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said Tuesday.

Speaking at the CII Annual Health Summit, Goyal said the government is open to simplifying entry procedures for patients from countries where India has strong institutional and security confidence. “For many countries, we allow visa on arrival and e-visas, and both these can be considered for the United States and most European countries where detailed investigations are not required,” he said.

Goyal noted that many developed nations provide medical care as part of public welfare systems but face long wait times, creating demand for faster and more affordable treatment abroad. However, he emphasized that India must ensure healthcare remains accessible and affordable for domestic patients.

“It’s important that 1.4 billion Indians get access to affordable and quality healthcare first,” he said.

He encouraged healthcare institutions to increase nurse training capacity by as many as 100,000 nurses a year to meet both international and domestic demand. “We already have a shortage of nurses and caregivers,” Goyal said.

The minister also urged hospitals to balance services between foreign medical tourists and Indian patients, suggesting they contribute to public health efforts through participation in Ayushman Bharat or by supporting care for low-income communities through corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Goyal expressed hope that the summit would produce concrete strategies to improve healthcare infrastructure and workforce development. He highlighted ongoing government efforts to expand medical education, noting that the number of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has increased from seven in 2014 to 23 today, and medical colleges have nearly doubled from 387 to 706.

He said the government plans to add a substantial number of medical seats by 2029 to increase the country’s capacity to train doctors.

In a separate event in New Delhi, Goyal said India will not compromise the interests of farmers, dairy producers, and workers during trade negotiations. He also said the government is exploring new export markets, including Russia, for India’s fishery sector, which has faced steep tariffs in the United States.

“We are working on a fair, equitable and balanced trade deal,” he said at the Udyog Samagam 2025 conference. (Source: IANS)