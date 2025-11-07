Ram Charan Shines in New Song ‘Chikiri Chikiri’ from Upcoming Film ‘Peddi’

- Advertisement -

CHENNAI — The first single from Ram Charan’s upcoming action entertainer Peddi has been released, sending fans into celebration mode. Titled “Chikiri Chikiri,” the upbeat romantic track was unveiled on Friday and highlights the actor’s signature dance prowess.

Charan shared the song link on X, writing, “Here is the #Peddi First Single #ChikiriChikiri. Loved dancing to this @arrahman sir’s special composition. #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026.”

Composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics by Balaji and vocals by Mohit Chauhan, the track blends rhythmic energy with vibrant choreography. Ram Charan appears in a rustic, mass avatar, delivering high-voltage moves that have already generated strong buzz online.

Director Buchi Babu Sana recently explained the meaning behind the word “Chikiri,” noting that in the film, the hero uses the term to affectionately describe a naturally beautiful village girl. “The men in the hero’s village call the pretty women ‘Chikiri,’” the director said in a behind-the-scenes conversation with Rahman.

Peddi features Janhvi Kapoor in the role of Achiyyamma, with Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma also appearing in key roles. Ram Charan is said to have undergone a significant transformation for the film.

With cinematography by R. Rathnavelu and editing by National Award-winner Navin Nooli, the production team is working to keep the film on schedule for its global theatrical release on March 27, 2026 — which coincides with Ram Charan’s birthday. (Source: IANS)