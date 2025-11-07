Delhi Health Minister Rejects Claims of Medicine Shortage in Government Hospitals

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI — Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Friday denied reports suggesting that government hospitals in the capital are facing shortages of essential medicines and consumables, calling the allegations “baseless” and “misleading.”

Singh said he personally reviewed drug availability across multiple government-run healthcare facilities after a media report claimed shortages were affecting patient care. He stated that the report was creating unnecessary fear among the public.

Medical superintendents from major hospitals, including Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri, confirmed that essential medicines are in adequate supply. Detailed status reports were also shared from Lok Nayak Hospital, Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, and others.

A statement from Lok Nayak Hospital said, “The report is factually incorrect and misleading. All essential and life-saving medicines, as per the Delhi government’s approved drug list, are adequately available. Daily stock positions are monitored, and any shortfall is immediately replenished through the approved procurement process.”

According to the hospitals’ reports, more than 40 key drugs and supplies — including critical antibiotics such as Amikacin, Meropenem, and Vancomycin, as well as vaccines, IV fluids, syrups, tablets, and surgical items like cannulas — are currently in stock.

Singh said the Delhi government remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted access to free medicines and healthcare in public hospitals. “As medicines are an essential need, the media should refrain from making unverified claims that create panic,” he said.

Officials noted that a small number of items mentioned in the report, such as Injection Linezolid and Syrup Ipravent, are not part of the essential drug list. Hospitals are instead providing approved alternatives already available in their inventories.

The Health Minister added that medicine and supply procurement is a continuous process, and any temporary gaps are addressed quickly to avoid disruption to patient care. (Source: IANS)