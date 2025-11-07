Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Others Congratulate Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Welcoming Baby Boy

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Bollywood stars have flooded social media with warm wishes for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who welcomed a baby boy on November 7. The couple announced the news through a joint post on Instagram, where they expressed gratitude and joy at becoming parents for the first time.

“Congratulations to both of you! Sending love to the little one,” wrote Madhuri Dixit in the comments. Anil Kapoor added, “Congratulations Vicky,” while Sonam Kapoor shared, “Amazing both of you. All my love.”

Rhea Kapoor also offered her wishes, saying, “Congratulations to both,” and Bipasha Basu wrote, “Congratulations to both of you. Love to the little bundle of joy.” Rajkummar Rao commented, “This is the most beautiful feeling. God bless you guys and the little one.”

Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and Ayushmann Khurrana were among the many others who shared their happiness publicly and celebrated the couple’s new chapter.

The couple’s announcement read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky,” accompanied by the caption, “Blessed. Om.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had revealed their pregnancy in September with a photo that showed Katrina cradling her baby bump, noting that they were preparing to begin “the best chapter” of their lives.

The new parents are yet to share the baby’s name or first photos, but celebrations among their fans and colleagues continue across social platforms. (Source: IANS)