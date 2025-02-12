‘Raazdaariyan’: Catch Prajakta Koli & Taaruk Raina in Sagar Bhatia’s powerful new track

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Sagar Bhatia has come up with another masterpiece with his latest track “Raazdaariyan”. Penned and performed by Sagar Bhatia, the song comes alive on screen under the direction of Raj Mehta, known for his work in “Jugjugg Jeeyo”.

The song has been picturized on Prajakta Koli and Taaruk Raina. These two previously shared screen in the Netflix romantic drama “Mismatched”.

Speaking about the track, singer-songwriter Sagar Bhatia shared, “‘Raazdaariyan’ is deeply personal as it reflects the emotions, we all feel but struggle to express. I’ve pushed my boundaries to create something that holds the essence of Sufi while blending with a commercial sound. I’ve lived this song, and I know so many people will see their own stories in it. Having Prajakta and Taaruk bring that connection and energies to life was beyond special. They felt every beat, every silence, every unspoken word.”

Additionally, Prajakta Koli stated, “I love stories that stay with you long after they end, and ‘Raazdaariyan’ does just that. It’s raw, beautiful, and heartbreakingly real. Shooting with Raj sir is always such a pleasure; working with Taaruk and seeing how effortlessly he fit into this emotion was so special. Jia and Aman are characters we haven’t played before so it was an exciting challenge. And Sagar’s voice? It just stays with you.”

Meanwhile, Taaruk Raina remarked, “What I love about Raazdaariyan is that it’s about everything that holds us back from expressing your feelings. We’ve all been there. Shooting this felt so real, almost like we weren’t playing characters but reliving something personal. The way Sagar has captured that feeling in his music is magical.”

Sharing the track on his Instagram handle, Sagar Bhatia wrote, “Galat waqt par milne wale sahi log… kya unka pyaar adhura reh jaata hai? Aman aur Jia ki kahani aisi hi hai. @taarukraina @mostlysane Raazdaariyan ek gaana hai un jazbaaton ka jo mohabbat ko jeetne dete hain. Suno aur unke raaz jaan lo.(The right people who meet at the wrong time… does their love remain incomplete? The story of Aman and Jia is just like that. @taarukraina @mostlysane Raazdaariyan is a song about those emotions that allow love to triumph. Listen and uncover their secrets.)” (IANS)