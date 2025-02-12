Dr. Sampat Shivangi, MD, a Trailblazer of the Indian Diaspora and an AAPI Leader Passes Away

- Advertisement -

Dr. Sampat Shivangi, MD, a trailblazer of the Indian diaspora and an veteran leader of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) passed away unexpectedly.

A recipient of numerous awards, including the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, The US Congressional Recognition Award, the Ellis Medal of Honor Award, Lifetime Achievement Award by the Indo-American Press Club, Dr. Shivangi’s legacy reflects a lifelong dedication to improving lives through healthcare, philanthropy, and international diplomacy.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden passing away of Dr. Sampat Shivangi, a physician, an influential Indian American community leader, and a veteran leader of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin,” said Dr. Satheesh Kathula, President of AAPI.

Describing Dr. Shivangi as “A trailblazer of the Indian Diaspora,” Dr. Kathula, who has known Dr. Shivangi for decades and has worked closely in several AAPI-led initiatives, said, “Dr. Shivangi has left an indelible mark on the Indian American community. Over the decades, he dedicated his time and efforts to serving AAPI and numerous other Indian American organizations. His leadership, vision, and tireless commitment to advocating for the community set him apart as a pillar of strength and guidance.”

“AAPI is proud of Dr. Shivangi’s numerous accomplishments, leadership, and contributions to the greater cause of the Indian Diaspora, Indo-US relationship, and particularly for his dedication to enhancing the mission of AAPI,” said Dr. Sunil Kaza, Chair of AAPI Borad of Trustees.

Among many other initiates that Dr. Shivangi led at AAPI during his decades long association, the most outstanding has been his leadership in organizing the annual Legislative day under several Presidents of AAPI. He was instrumental in personally contacting and inviting several lawmakers, including prominent US Senators and Congressman to the Legislative day.

Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, President-Elect of AAPI said, “The Indian American community has lost a great leader, philanthropist, and friend whose contributions will continue to resonate for generations. Through his philanthropic efforts, Dr. Shivangi touched countless lives, always striving to make a positive impact both in the healthcare sector and within the broader community.

Dr. Shivangi has been actively involved in several philanthropic activities, serving with Blind Foundation of MS, Diabetic, Cancer and Heart Associations of America. Dr. Shivangi has a number of philanthropic works in India including Primary & middle schools, Cultural Center, and IMA Centers that he opened and helped to obtain the first ever US Congressional grant to AAPI to study Diabetes Mellitus amongst Indian Americans.

It was only about a month ago that the President of India, Droupadi Muramu inaugurated the newly built Dr. Sampat Kumar S. Shivangi Cancer Hospital in Belagavi, Karnataka. Spanning 1,75,000 square feet with a capacity of 300 beds, the hospital was built with cutting-edge technology with funds donated and raised by Dr. Sampat Shivangi, a distinguished Indian American community leader with a profound impact on healthcare, education, and cultural preservation across India and the United States.

“A dream comes true! It fills my heart with immense pride and gratitude for the new state-of-the-art Dr. Sampat Kumar S Shivangi Cancer Hospital in my beloved home state, Belagavi, has finally become a reality,” Dr. Sampat Shivangi, who donated his family fortunes to build this much needed, cancer hospital in a rural region in the state of Karnataka, said here.

“Having lived in India for three decades, in not so privileged and progressive parts of the world, it always touched my heart and Atma why so and why not we all have equal playing field on earth,’ Dr. Shivangi said, when asked about what led him to his decision to donate his money, time, efforts and skills.

“During my years in hospitals as a student, resident and staff, I was devastated. I had a great desire to do something that helps people, including for the need to establish a cancer hospital in my native town, where people have to travel hundreds of miles away for such a treatment and possibly could not afford the travel, stay, or medical expenses.”

Describing the goals of the Cancer Hospital and the Charitable Foundation, Dr. Shivangi, a soft-spoken physician says, “The Charitable Foundation was set up several years ago to establish, promote, and provide the needy and the downtrodden fellow human beings with opportunities to access quality education, promote mental health awareness, ensure healthcare equity, support tribal communities in their holistic development, empower women to break barriers, and leverage sports as a catalyst for positive change.”

In addition to establishing the Dr. Sampat Kumar S. Shivangi Cancer Hospital in Karnataka, through the Dr. Sampat Shivangi Foundation, Dr. Shivangi has established multiple charitable institutions in India, including primary and middle schools, community halls, and healthcare facilities, greatly enhancing educational and healthcare access for underserved communities.

In the U.S., Dr. Shivangi has contributed to establishing a Hindu Temple in Jackson, Mississippi, providing a cultural and spiritual hub for the Hindu community and beyond. Recognized for his exemplary service, a street in Mississippi bears his name, a testament to his contributions to healthcare and community welfare.

Over the years, in the pursuit of its vision, the Dr. Sampat Shivangi Foundation has come to be known for its belief and tireless efforts that every individual deserves an opportunity to thrive, and is a beacon of hope, fostering resilience and building a more inclusive and harmonious world for all.

At the heart of societal transformation, the Dr. Sampat Shivangi Foundation stands as a testament to unwavering commitment and compassion. The foundation is built upon the pillars of education, healthcare, mental well-being, tribal support, women’s empowerment, and sports development. With a profound understanding of the multifaceted needs of underprivileged communities, we have designed a range of initiatives that address these vital aspects of human well-being.

As the first Indian American to serve on the Board of the Mississippi State Department of Mental Health, Dr. Shivangi has made significant strides in mental health advocacy. His leadership extends to national positions, serving on the National Board of Directors for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), appointed by Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

A dedicated advocate for Indo-U.S. relations, Dr. Shivangi has contributed to key initiatives, including the Indo-U.S. Civil Nuclear Agreement, collaborating with President George W. Bush to strengthen ties between the two nations. His commitment to India is further reflected in his coordination efforts with the White House to lift sanctions against India during President Bill Clinton’s administration.

Dr. Shivangi said, he always thought about why, the Indian Americans especially, the Physician fraternity, consisting of more than 100,000 physicians in the United States are not willing to undertake philanthropy in their homeland or in USA. “My hope and prayers is that, many more will follow me just as my dream has come true today. I urge my fellow Indo-American physicians to join this movement and help change the world for the better. My humble request is that let us be the change, and bring this movement to make our world different tomorrow. I hope my prayers will be answered one day and all humanity lives in a better world.”

Dr. Shivangi is married to Dr. Udaya S. Shivangi, MD, and the couple are blessed with two daughters: Priya S. Shivangi, MS (NYU); and Pooja S. Shivangi, who is an Attorney at Law. “His legacy will remain an inspiration for all who knew him, and his absence will be deeply felt. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time,” Dr. Kathula said.