‘Qubool’ from Emraan Hashmi–Yami Gautam Film ‘Haq’ Captures Love Through Silence and Longing

Mumbai– The makers of the upcoming film Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, unveiled the song Qubool on Wednesday. Composed by Vishal Mishra of Pehle Bhi Main fame, the track serves as the emotional centerpiece of the film, blending intimacy and depth through its haunting melody.

Sung by Armaan Khan with lyrics by Kaushal Kishore, Qubool is described as a moving portrayal of love expressed through quiet glances and unspoken emotions.

“There’s a certain magic when music becomes the soul of a film, and Qubool does exactly that,” Emraan Hashmi said. “Vishal has crafted a melody that feels alive with emotion, and it beautifully carries the heart of our story.”

Yami Gautam called the song “a rare piece that lives in the quiet spaces of glances, unsaid words, and aching silences.” She added, “It mirrors my character’s deepest emotions — her vulnerability, strength, and longing. Performing it was not just about expressing love, but about embodying a silent storm within.”

Inspired by the landmark 1985 Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case, Haq is based on the book Bano: Bharat ki Beti. What begins as a marital conflict evolves into a larger courtroom drama exploring themes of justice, faith, personal law, and India’s debate over a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Composer Vishal Mishra said the music of Haq draws from “emotion and the power of Indian melodies and raagas.” He described Qubool as “an expression of love woven in Indianness and modern expression,” aiming to make it “sound pure, intimate, yet cinematic — echoing what the characters feel without saying too much.”

The song is released under the Junglee Music label. Haq is produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, directed by Suparn Verma, and scheduled for theatrical release on November 7, 2025. (Source: IANS)