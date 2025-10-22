Rakul Preet Singh and Meezaan Jafri Turn Up the Heat in ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ Song ‘Raat Bhar’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The first song from the upcoming romantic comedy De De Pyaar De 2, titled Raat Bhar, has been released, featuring Rakul Preet Singh and Meezaan Jafri in a glamorous, chemistry-filled number that blends romance and charm.

Rakul shared the track on Instagram with the caption, “Turn down the lights, turn up the volume, play it on loop #RaatBhar #RaatBhar Song Out Now! Link In Bio.” Sung by Aditya Rikhari and Payal Dev, the song has music composed by Payal Dev and Aditya Dev, with lyrics written by Kumaar. The number exudes an easy romantic vibe while showcasing the fresh pairing of Rakul and Meezaan.

Director Anshul Sharma said, “We wanted to keep the fun element alive while also showcasing a fresh and innocent bond forming between Meezaan Jafri and Rakul Preet Singh. Payal and Aditya Dev instantly got the vibe and delivered the perfect tune for Raat Bhar. Kumaar’s lyrics added just the right touch of emotion, while Aditya Rikhari and Payal Dev brought it to life with their soulful voices.”

Singer and composer Payal Dev added, “Raat Bhar is a song that instantly makes your heart smile. We wanted to keep it light, romantic, and playful — something that stays with you long after you’ve heard it. We just hope listeners smile, groove, and fall a little in love with the song.”

Singer Aditya Rikhari echoed the sentiment, saying, “Raat Bhar has a warmth that instantly pulls you in. Payal and Aditya’s melodious composition and Kumaar sir’s beautiful lyrics made me fall in love with the song the moment I heard it.”

De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, along with Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg of Luv Films. The film is set to hit theaters on November 14, 2025. (Source: IANS)