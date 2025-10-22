‘Ishq Faqeerana’ Singer Rishabh Tandon Dies of Heart Attack in Delhi at 32

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer and composer Rishabh Tandon, known for soulful tracks such as Yeh Ashiqui, Phir Se Wahi Zindagi, and Ishq Faqeerana, passed away in New Delhi after suffering a heart attack. He was 32.

According to reports, Tandon was in the capital to celebrate Diwali with his family when the incident occurred. A former team member confirmed his death and said his family is in shock.

The Mumbai-based artist, who lived in the Lokhandwala Complex area of Andheri West, is survived by his wife, Russian national Olesya Nedobegova. Friends and colleagues described Tandon as a passionate animal lover and the proud pet parent of three dogs.

Family sources said the last rites will be conducted once relatives arrive in Delhi, and they have requested privacy during this difficult time.

Tandon had a strong social media following, with over 449,000 followers on Instagram. His bio described him as “a believer, possessed by the energy of Shiva.” His final Instagram post, dated October 11, featured him and his wife celebrating Karwa Chauth. In the photos, Olesya, dressed in red traditional attire, was seen performing rituals and gazing at him through a sieve.

Just a day earlier, on October 10, Olesya shared a birthday reel dedicated to Tandon, writing, “Happy Birthday my king… my love… my life.”

Sources said the singer had been working on several unreleased tracks and was in the midst of producing a new album. After a decade-long hiatus following his first album, Tandon returned to music in 2020.

Apart from his popular singles, he was known for projects such as Rashna: The Ray of Light, Rishabh Tandon: Ishq Faqeerana, and his acting role in Faqeer – Living Limitless. (Source: IANS)