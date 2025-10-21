President Trump Extends Diwali Wishes, Calls Festival a ‘Timeless Reminder of Light’s Victory Over Darkness’

- Advertisement -

Washington–President Donald Trump has extended warm greetings on the occasion of Diwali, calling the festival a profound symbol of “light’s victory over darkness” and a moment for reflection, hope, and unity among all Americans.

In a presidential message released on Monday, Trump said: “Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Diwali — the Festival of Lights. For many Americans, Diwali is a timeless reminder of light’s victory over darkness. It is also a time to bring families and friends together to celebrate community, draw strength from hope, and embrace a lasting spirit of renewal.”

He added that as millions light diyas and lanterns, it is a celebration of the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil.

“To every American celebrating Diwali, may this observance bring abiding serenity, prosperity, hope, and peace,” Trump concluded.

Indian-American Leaders Join In

Trump’s message was echoed by several members of his administration and prominent lawmakers across party lines. FBI Director Kash Patel, who made history earlier this year as the first Indian-American to lead the bureau, also extended Diwali wishes.

“Happy Diwali – celebrating the Festival of Lights around the world, as good triumphs over evil,” Patel wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Patel, who took his oath on the Bhagavad Gita, highlighted Diwali’s global significance and its spiritual roots in Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and Buddhist traditions. His message reflected the growing visibility of Indian-American leaders in high-ranking U.S. positions.

Bipartisan Celebrations Across the U.S.

The Diwali spirit was widely embraced by both Republican and Democratic leaders. Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Ohio, posted: “Happy Diwali! May the light prevail over darkness.”

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott hosted a Diwali celebration at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin, attended by India’s Consul General in Houston, DC Manjunath.

The Consulate General of India in Houston shared pictures from the event, stating: “Heartfelt thanks to Governor @GregAbbott_TX for continuing this beautiful tradition of celebrating Diwali with the Indo-American community, spreading the spirit of light, unity, and togetherness.”

Meanwhile, lawmakers including Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna, Republican Congressman Pete Sessions, Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, and Democrat Suzan DelBene marked the occasion through messages and participation in community celebrations.

Diwali: A Growing Celebration in America

With over 4 million Indian-Americans in the U.S., Diwali has grown into a widely recognized and celebrated festival across the country. From White House statements to statehouse gatherings, the festival is increasingly acknowledged as a symbol of cultural harmony, prosperity, and shared values.

This year’s messages reflect not only the global reach of Diwali but also the deepening recognition of the Indian-American community’s contributions to American society, politics, and culture. (Source: IANS)