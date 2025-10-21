EU Council Backs Push to Finalise Free Trade Agreement with India by Year-End

- Advertisement -

London–In a significant step toward deepening economic and strategic ties, the Council of the European Union on Monday approved conclusions on a new EU-India Strategic Agenda, expressing strong support for concluding a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India by the end of 2025.

In a statement published on its official website, the Council called for a “balanced, ambitious, mutually beneficial and economically meaningful” trade deal that would include enhanced market access, removal of trade barriers, and robust provisions on sustainable development.

The approval signals the EU’s commitment to advancing talks that have gained momentum in recent years after a nearly decade-long hiatus. Both the European Commission and the Indian government are now aiming to finalise the agreement by the end of the year.

A New Strategic EU-India Agenda

The conclusions endorsed the Joint Communication on a New Strategic EU-India Agenda, released by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and the European Commission. The agenda outlines comprehensive cooperation in key areas including:

Trade and economic growth

Technology and innovation

Security and defence

Sustainability and climate action

Connectivity and global governance.

“The promotion and protection of democratic values and norms, international law and human rights — including the rights of women and children — is an intrinsic part of the EU-India strategic agenda,” the Council said.

Global Role and Shared Responsibilities

The EU Council also underlined the joint responsibility of the EU and India to safeguard the rules-based international order, with the UN Charter and multilateral trade system — particularly the World Trade Organization (WTO) — at its core.

Amid increasing global geopolitical tensions, the Council welcomed closer EU-India collaboration on security and defence, grounded in mutual trust and respect. It took note of ongoing efforts to build a Security and Defence Partnership, which may include defence industrial cooperation where appropriate.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In line with the EU’s broader foreign policy priorities, the Council reiterated its intention to continue engaging with India on all aspects of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, reflecting Europe’s continued push for a coordinated global response to the conflict.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The announcement is part of a broader strategic push by both Brussels and New Delhi to recalibrate their partnership in response to global challenges ranging from climate change to global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical instability.

With India emerging as one of the fastest-growing major economies and the EU seeking to diversify trade relationships in a post-pandemic and post-Brexit world, the EU-India FTA is seen as a critical milestone in aligning mutual interests in commerce, climate, and global governance.

The Council concluded by inviting the High Representative and the Commission to carry forward the agenda and ensure its effective implementation, with a focus on translating strategic intent into tangible outcomes. (Source: IANS)