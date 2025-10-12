Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dude’ Trailer Promises a Festive Treat of Romance, Action, Comedy & Drama

- Advertisement -

Chennai— The trailer of the much-awaited pan-Indian film ‘Dude’, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, has officially dropped — and it’s a turbo-charged blend of romance, action, comedy, and drama, promising to fire up the big screen this Deepavali.

The trailer, released by Mythri Movie Makers, introduces viewers to a seemingly directionless young man — played by Pradeep Ranganathan — who, despite being mocked by his family, especially his uncle (played by Sarathkumar), refuses to be written off.

“Entertainment goes in overdrive mode with the DUDE’S TOP GEAR. #DudeTrailer out now. #Dude Grand Festive Release on October 17th in Tamil & Telugu,” the production house wrote on X.

A Youthful Rebel With Grit and Charm

From the very first frame, the trailer establishes Pradeep Ranganathan’s character as a modern-day “dude” who may not fit into conventional boxes but isn’t afraid to challenge the world on his terms. His chemistry with Mamitha Baiju, who is seen standing by him through thick and thin, adds a layer of romance and emotional depth to the narrative.

In one striking exchange, Baiju’s character asks,

“You keep getting into fights with this body. Tell me, can you bash up 10 people if they turn up?”

To which he replies,

“Even if it’s a 100 men, I can take blows.”

That line alone sums up the essence of the film — a spirited underdog story fuelled by courage, wit, and youthful rebellion.

Pradeep Ranganathan Rides High Post ‘Dragon’

Following the blockbuster success of his last film ‘Dragon’, Pradeep Ranganathan returns in a high-stakes role that promises both mass appeal and emotional depth. The first-look poster had already generated buzz, with a bruised Pradeep holding a Mangalsutra, hinting at intense drama and possibly a deeper romantic subplot.

A Pan-India Festival Release

Helmed by debutant director Keerthiswaran, ‘Dude’ will hit cinemas on October 17, strategically timed for the Deepavali festive weekend. The film is being released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, making it a true pan-India project.

The film also features a strong supporting cast including Rohini Molleti, Hridhu Haroon, and Dravid Selvam. Niketh Bommi handles cinematography, while Barath Vikraman is in charge of editing. Costumes are designed by Poornima Ramaswamy, and Anil Yerneni serves as executive producer.

Mythri Movie Makers Goes All-In

Known for backing high-impact content, Mythri Movie Makers is betting big on ‘Dude’ to dominate the festive box office, promising an engaging story laced with youthful energy, action-packed sequences, and heartfelt moments.

With its genre-blending narrative and mass appeal, Dude is shaping up to be a Deepavali entertainer to watch out for. (Source: IANS)

