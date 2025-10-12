Trailer of Harish Kalyan’s Diesel Promises a Gritty, High-Octane Action Thriller Ahead of Diwali Release

- Advertisement -

Chennai, Oct 10 (IANS) — The trailer of Diesel, the much-anticipated action thriller starring Harish Kalyan and Athulyaa Ravi, dropped on Friday, igniting excitement among fans and setting the stage for a fiery Deepavali release on October 17.

Directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy, Diesel promises a powerful mix of crime, politics, romance, and revenge—anchored by a gritty narrative revolving around a massive oil mafia.

Harish Kalyan took to social media to unveil the trailer, writing:

“#Diesel trailer is here for you all! #DieselDiwali”

Fans were quick to pick up on the film’s intense tone and sharply written dialogues.

A Trailer Packed with Intrigue and Explosions

The trailer opens with a provocative question about fuel prices:

“Petrol is sold for Rs 100 and diesel for Rs 90 in the market. But if these people sell it for Rs 75 and Rs 65, where do they get it from?”

This mystery leads viewers into the heart of a powerful oil mafia, where Harish Kalyan’s character emerges as a shadowy mastermind behind a massive racket.

The stakes are high—two crore litres of oil have gone missing, and the entire city faces a crippling fuel shortage. The mission: find the stolen oil within three days, or face chaos.

Adding to the tension is Vinay Rai as a determined cop, while Sachin Khedekar plays a menacing villain. His character chillingly warns,

“If we want them to feel fear, the losses they suffer must be huge.”

A Hero with Many Shades

While Harish Kalyan plays the mastermind at the center of the crisis, the trailer also hints at his softer side, showcasing a romantic subplot with Athulyaa Ravi’s character. The complexity of his role is highlighted in a fiery monologue:

“Thinking that the crowd will only watch, two incompetent umpires have started the game… But we need to make them understand how the game changes when a gifted player enters the field.”

The trailer ends with a reveal—Harish Kalyan’s character is named Diesel, a nod to his pivotal role in the fuel-driven plot.

A Star-Studded Ensemble

Diesel boasts a formidable supporting cast including Sai Kumar, Ananya, Karunaas, Bose Venkat, Ramesh Thilak, Kaali Venkat, Vivek Prasanna, Zakir Hussain, and others.

Behind the Scenes

Written and Directed by: Shanmugam Muthusamy

Produced by: Third Eye Entertainment

Music: Dhibu Ninan Thomas

Cinematography: M.S. Prabhu and Richard M. Nathan

Editing: San Lokesh

With a Diwali release set for October 17, Diesel looks ready to set screens ablaze with a plot packed full of suspense, action, and social commentary. (Source: IANS)

