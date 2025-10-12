Karnataka Labour Minister Warns of Action Against Companies Ignoring Menstrual Leave Policy

- Advertisement -

Bengaluru— Companies in Karnataka that fail to comply with the state’s newly approved Menstrual Leave Policy will face strict action, Labour Minister Santosh Lad warned on Saturday, stressing that the policy is not only a legal mandate but also a humanitarian obligation.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Bengaluru, Lad made it clear that the government is committed to ensuring the successful implementation of the landmark policy, which was approved by the Congress-led state government earlier this week. The policy grants one day of paid menstrual leave per month to women staffers in the state.

“The government’s law must be implemented and followed by everyone. Companies should not look at this only as a law but also from a humanitarian perspective,” Lad said.

Enforcement in the Pipeline

The Minister stated that rules to operationalise the policy are currently being framed. A dedicated bill may be introduced in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, or alternatively, the policy could be enforced through an ordinance.

He also addressed concerns that the policy might deter employers from hiring women.

“Let us implement it first and then evaluate its pros and cons. In fact, many companies are already following such a policy voluntarily,” Lad said.

He further called on employers to show sensitivity and understanding towards the health needs of women in the workforce.

“Companies should have the sensitivity and common sense to understand that women employees need menstrual leave. They must recognise the challenges women face. If complaints arise about misuse of leave, we will review and address them accordingly.”

Wider Social Impact

Highlighting the pressure working women face, especially in middle-class households, Lad pointed out that women often juggle both domestic and professional responsibilities.

“Women not only work at home but also outside. They face mental stress. In wealthy households, women often have domestic help. If working women get even a day’s leave, they can return the next day and perform even more efficiently,” he said.

Backed by Research

The policy has been shaped by recommendations from an expert committee, which included academics and professionals.

An Associate Dean of Christ University, who served on the committee, said:

“We conducted a thorough study before recommending the menstrual leave policy. All standards and aspects were carefully considered.”

Government’s Stand

Earlier, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil officially announced the cabinet’s approval of the policy, calling it a progressive step toward gender-sensitive governance.

The Karnataka government now becomes one of the few in India to formalise menstrual leave in the public sector, with potential for private sector compliance to follow under legal enforcement.

Key Highlights:

Karnataka has approved one-day paid menstrual leave per month for women staffers.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad warns companies of action if they fail to comply.

Policy may be introduced through legislation or ordinance.

Implementation rules are currently being drafted.

Concerns of misuse will be monitored and addressed.

Policy backed by academic research and expert committee. (Source: IANS)

