Papon Says Singing a Kishore Kumar Song Is Like Telling a Story

MUMBAI– Singer and composer Papon, known for soulful hits such as Bulleya, Jiyein Kyun, and Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, recently paid tribute to Hindi cinema legend Kishore Kumar, performing one of his iconic songs alongside Alisha Chinai in Ek Baar Aur Kishore Kumar, streamed on SonyLIV.

Reflecting on Kishore Kumar’s unmatched legacy, Papon said that imitating the late singer’s voice is impossible and that singing one of his songs requires sincerity and imagination. “Kishore Da was everywhere when I was growing up — in every shop, every street corner, his songs would be playing. He was simply inescapable,” he recalled.

Papon likened performing a Kishore Kumar number to narrating a story rather than a routine vocal exercise. “If you want to sing Kishore Da’s song, you can’t try to imitate him. It’s like a story — you just have to imagine that story and deliver it with honesty,” he said.

He described Kishore Kumar as “a once-in-a-lifetime, multi-talented artist whose voice was natural, free, and full of emotion.”

The tribute highlighted Kishore Kumar’s enduring influence on generations of musicians and music lovers.

Papon, who recently marked the 13th anniversary of his song Kyun from Anurag Basu’s 2012 film Barfi, reflected on how that track continues to resonate with listeners. “When we recorded Kyun, we simply wanted to capture a feeling of innocence and wonder. I never imagined it would stay with listeners for over a decade. Even today, people tell me it reminds them of first love or carefree days, and that is the biggest reward for an artist,” he said.

He added that Kyun owes its timeless quality to composer Pritam’s simple yet moving composition. “Working with Pritam da and the team of Barfi was pure joy. Songs like these prove that music truly lives beyond time,” Papon said.

Released in 2012, Barfi became one of the year’s most acclaimed films, earning multiple awards for its music and storytelling. Over a decade later, Kyun continues to find new listeners — much like the timeless melodies of Kishore Kumar himself. (Source: IANS)