Malaika Arora Returns to the Dance Floor with Fiery Track ‘Poison Baby’ from Thamma

MUMBAI– Actress and dancer Malaika Arora is back in her element with the sizzling new track Poison Baby from the upcoming film Thamma. The actress said it has been years since she led a full-blown dance number of this scale and energy.

“It’s been years since I led a full-blown dance number like this in a film, and stepping into Poison Baby felt electric,” Malaika said. “The choreography blends moves and expressions, and I wanted the performance to feel dangerous, beautiful, and untamed — all at the same time.”

The song, composed by Sachin-Jigar with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and vocals by Jasmine Sandlas, features a high-energy mix of beats and sleek choreography. Malaika commands the screen with her trademark grace and confidence, joined by Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana.

“I heard the song and I knew instantly — it’s an earworm,” Malaika said. “Get ready for a new dance floor favorite, because this one is pure Poison Baby.”

Singer Jasmine Sandlas, who lends her powerful voice to the track, said the experience was exhilarating. “Singing Poison Baby was such a fun trip,” she said. “I sang it with a rustic and raw vibe — the hook line is so catchy, and it was an absolute pleasure collaborating with Sachin and Jigar. Having the OG Chaiyya Chaiyya girl Malaika Arora bring my song alive on screen makes it even more special.”

The film Thamma stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok, Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan, and Paresh Rawal as Ram Bajaj Goyal. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, known for Munjya, the film is set in a fictional world where a historian uncovers dark secrets about ancient vampire myths as supernatural forces awaken.

Thamma is slated for theatrical release on October 21, coinciding with Diwali. (Source: IANS)