First Single ‘Meesala Pilla’ from Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara’s ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ Released

CHENNAI– The makers of director Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming commercial entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, have released the film’s first single, Meesala Pilla, to the delight of fans and cinephiles.

Composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, the energetic track fuses punchy electronic beats and catchy synths with traditional percussion to create a vibrant, mass-appeal number. The lyrics, penned by Bhaskarabhatla, capture playful banter between the lead pair, blending humor and romance in classic Chiranjeevi style.

A major highlight of Meesala Pilla is the return of playback legend Udit Narayan, lending his voice to a Chiranjeevi film after a long hiatus. His lively vocals perfectly match the Megastar’s charisma, while Shweta Mohan brings elegance and spirit to Nayanthara’s confident, stylish character.

Visually, the song radiates glamour and nostalgia. Chiranjeevi, seen in a sleek suit, delivers his signature grace with polished choreography by Vijay Polaki, reminiscent of his vintage dance sequences — simple, crisp, and effortlessly magnetic. Nayanthara, in a classic saree look, complements him beautifully, and their on-screen chemistry shines throughout the song.

The film, produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments banners, has already generated immense excitement. A teaser released on Chiranjeevi’s birthday showed him arriving in style, accompanied by an armed security detail — hinting at a powerful, larger-than-life persona.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, earlier known by its working title #Mega157, marks the third collaboration between Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Godfather. Director Anil Ravipudi, fresh off the success of his festival hit Sankranthiki Vasthunam, helms the project with cinematography by Sameer Reddy, editing by Tammiraju, and art direction by A. S. Prakash.

The film’s story, co-written by S. Krishna and G. Adi Narayana, promises a mix of high-energy entertainment and grand visuals. Executive producer S. Krishna oversees production, with Bheems Ceciroleo handling the soundtrack.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is slated for release during Sankranti 2026. (Source: IANS)