Papon says his new Assamese song is a tribute to resilience of street children

Mumbai– Playback singer Papon has released his Assamese song ‘Zaar Zoh Nai’ on the occasion of Children’s Day on Thursday. The track is a heartfelt tribute to the resilience of street children facing poverty.

The lyrics for the song have been furnished by Manashi G. Bayan with music by Sourav Mahanta. It casts light on the often-unseen lives of young children burdened with adult responsibilities.

Talking about the track, Papon told IANS, “For years, Manashi and I spoke about making a song that could capture this reality. The release on Children’s Day is especially meaningful because it honors these kids whose lives aren’t what they should be at their age. They should be in school, drawing pictures of the sun and dreaming big—not collecting waste to survive”.

The song’s video, released with the single, shows moments of hope and resilience in the children’s lives.

He further mentioned, “I didn’t want the video to dwell on pity or sadness. It’s about recognizing their spirit, their happiness despite the hardship. When people watch it, I hope they’ll see these kids for who they are—their strength and the dreams they hold onto, no matter how difficult their lives are”.

Through his NGO, Earthful Foundation, which focuses on waste management and environmental issues, Papon has often encountered children who work as ragpickers instead of attending school.

With the song, Papon aims to remind listeners of the dreams that persist even in difficult circumstances, celebrating the hope and spirit of these children on a day meant to honour all children.

“It’s a call to pause and show compassion. Just stop, look back, and maybe offer a small gesture to brighten their day. This Children’s Day, that’s what I want people to take away from this song”, he added. (IANS)