Bollywood Stars Mourn Victims of Air India Crash, Extend Condolences

Mumbai– Members of the Indian film industry have expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171, which went down shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad en route to London. The devastating incident claimed numerous lives, leaving the nation and the entertainment fraternity in mourning.

Actor Aamir Khan extended his condolences through a post on his official Instagram handle. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash that occurred today. At this moment of profound loss, our thoughts and condolences are with the families of those affected. We stand in solidarity with the individuals, communities, and responders impacted by this devastating event. Stay strong India,” read the message from his team.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared her grief, writing, “Absolutely gutted by the news of the Air India crash. Praying for everyone aboard—the passengers, crew, and their families. No words for the sorrow this brings.”

Actress Kajol took to X to post, “My heart goes out to all those families who are affected by the Air India crash. Sending prayers and love your way.”

Actor Kartik Aaryan wrote on Instagram, “Shocked, Saddened and Devastated by the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Prayers and strength to each and everyone affected by this unimaginable tragedy!!”

Varun Dhawan posted, “Prayers for all the families affected by this unfortunate incident. Heartbreaking.”

Suniel Shetty shared on X, “Shocked and saddened beyond words!!! My thoughts and prayers with the affected families. Praying for strength for all.”

Veteran actor Anupam Kher simply posted a series of emotional reactions: “Disbelief… Shock…… Helplessness….. Sadness..”

Actress Adah Sharma wrote, “Praying for strength and healing for the survivors of the plane crash and all the affected medical students. Prayers and heartfelt support to the grieving families.”

Pulkit Samrat also expressed his sorrow, stating, “Heartbroken on hearing about the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad!! Praying for the lives affected and their families!!”

Abhishek Bachchan shared a brief but heartfelt message, posting “Prayers” with a folded hands emoji.

The crash involved a Boeing 787 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers and crew on its way from Ahmedabad to London. The tragedy has prompted an outpouring of support and condolences from across the country, including the entertainment industry, which has joined the nation in grieving this loss. (Source: IANS)