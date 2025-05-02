Pakistan to Issue Diplomatic Protest to India Over Indus Waters Treaty Suspension

- Advertisement -

Islamabad– Pakistan is preparing to issue a formal diplomatic notice to India over its unilateral decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 civilians dead. Among the attackers were two Pakistani nationals, according to Indian authorities.

The move comes after days of internal consultations involving Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Law, and officials responsible for water resources. Sources say the groundwork for the diplomatic protest has been completed, and the formal notice will be sent through official channels in the coming days.

“The notice will request a detailed explanation from India for suspending the landmark 1960 treaty, which governs the shared use of the Indus River system,” a source within Pakistan’s Indus Commission said.

Pakistan also plans to raise the issue at global forums, including the World Bank — the official guarantor of the treaty — as well as the United Nations and other international platforms, officials confirmed. Islamabad views India’s action as “water aggression” and argues that it retains legal primacy under the IWT.

“We believe India will be compelled to reconsider its decision,” said a senior government source. “Pakistan will proceed with all necessary steps, subject to approval by the federal cabinet.”

India has attributed the Pahalgam attack to The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. In response, Indian officials declared that those responsible for the attack must be brought to justice, stating that “blood and water cannot flow together.”

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, has long been regarded as a cornerstone of water-sharing cooperation between the two countries, even during times of heightened political tension. (Source: IANS)