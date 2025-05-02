India Is Safe Under PM Modi, Says Farooq Abdullah Amid Fallout from Pahalgam Terror Attack

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 civilians dead, calling it a “murder of humanity” and demanding strict punishment for the perpetrators. In an exclusive interview with IANS, Abdullah also expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, saying that India remains secure under his stewardship.

“The Pahalgam incident was deeply painful. Such acts must be condemned in the strongest possible terms, and the culprits should be punished in a way that sets an example,” Abdullah said.

While acknowledging that the full investigation is still underway, Abdullah suggested the attackers may have had links to the same handlers responsible for previous attacks in Uri, Pulwama, Mumbai, and Pathankot. “The people orchestrating these attacks have long operated from across the border,” he said, referring to Pakistan-based terror networks.

He said Pakistan’s intention may be to disrupt peace and tourism in Kashmir. “They don’t want us to live in peace. Since 1947, they’ve tried to destroy our harmony and will likely continue to do so.”

When asked about the possibility of India reclaiming Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Abdullah deferred to the Prime Minister, saying, “That is a decision for the Prime Minister alone.”

Abdullah voiced concern over the expulsion of Pakistanis who have lived in India for decades, including women married in India and their children. “Now they are neither here nor there. What kind of justice is this? Their children are Indian citizens. The Prime Minister must decide how to address this.”

He dismissed speculation linking the Pahalgam attack to the Waqf Act, stating that the two issues are unrelated and noting that the Waqf matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

On the possibility of local involvement in the Pahalgam attack, Abdullah said such operations typically require some form of assistance. He recalled his warnings during the 1999 Kandahar hijacking, when Masood Azhar was released. “I said don’t let him go, but no one listened. Now, we are paying the price.”

Addressing India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, Abdullah said it is time to renegotiate the agreement. “The water is ours. We have a right to it. Jammu suffers from water shortages while we allow monitors from across the border. This must be revisited.”

He refrained from assigning blame for the Pahalgam attack, stressing that this is a time for action, not finger-pointing. “Once we apprehend those responsible, a commission should investigate the failures. But now is the time to stand united.”

Abdullah also expressed strong support for the caste census. “It will show the true diversity of our country—how many Dalits, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and Buddhists there are. This nation belongs to everyone. It’s like a garden of many colors.”

On the prospect of war, Abdullah reiterated that the final decision rests with the Prime Minister. “The chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force have full freedom, but the ultimate command lies with the PM.”

However, he cautioned against seeing war as the only path forward. “Look at Russia and Ukraine—Ukraine has suffered devastation. War must be the last resort. We should exhaust diplomatic channels. Terrorism cannot be tolerated, but we must also consider the cost of conflict.” (Source: IANS)